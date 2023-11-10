What to Expect If the Credit Card Competition Act Passes

The Credit Card Competition Act of 2023 is pitting retailers against banks. Proponents say this will benefit merchants by reducing some of their operating costs, enabling them to lower prices. Opponents say not only are merchants likely to keep those savings, but credit card companies could also cut the rewards they offer to make up for lost revenue.

For now, this is all just speculation. It is also under discussion when this legislation will move forward in Congress. “Your guess is as good as mine,” says Stephanie Martz, chief administrative officer and general counsel of the National Retail Federation, an organization in favor of the Credit Card Competition Act.

Should the Credit Card Competition Act pass, consumers may see some changes.

Credit Card Competition Act, in a Nutshell

To understand the Credit Card Competition Act, it helps to first understand what happens when you use a credit card to make a purchase. The card issuer, a bank or credit union, actually makes the payment for you, and you repay the issuer later when you pay your credit card bill.

However, issuers do not pay merchants directly. Payment networks like Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover act as intermediaries, sending purchase information between the merchant and the card issuer. Payment networks charge merchants interchange fees to do this, also known as “swipe fees,” and those fees go, in part, to finance the rewards you earn with your credit card.

And this is where most of the conflict lies. Under the current system, if a merchant accepts a credit card, that credit card is “locked in” to whatever payment network it operates on (the payment network logo is displayed on the card) – and thus the merchant Whatever charges will have to be paid on that network.

Among payment networks, Visa and MasterCard are by far the biggest players. The Credit Card Competition Act is a bipartisan bill that, according to its supporters, aims to break up the Visa-MasterCard duopoly. This will require giving larger banks more choice in terms of which payment networks can be used to process their credit card transactions. So, for example, if a buyer uses a Visa card to make a purchase, the merchant may choose Visa as the payment network to process the transaction, or he or she may opt for another (and possibly less expensive) network. Can choose.

Proponents of the measure hope that adding this element of competition will reduce interchange fee rates, saving merchants money and allowing those merchants, in theory, to pass those savings on to their customers.

But not everyone agrees that the bill will be beneficial to consumers.

How it might affect you

If the Credit Card Competition Act is passed, there will be no changes to how you use your credit cards to make purchases in stores or online. However, experts speculate that consumers may be affected in other ways.

Merchants can pass interchange savings on to buyers – or not

Supporters of the Credit Card Competition Act cite lower operating costs for retailers as a main benefit, especially for small businesses like your neighborhood corner store.

“Swipe fees are on average the second largest operating cost for these businesses. “The cost of labor alone is higher,” says Doug Kantor, general counsel for the National Association of Convenience Stores. “A big part of that is that fees automatically increase with inflation. As we see inflation in the economy, costs for traders increase. Convenience store owners are left chasing their tails trying to maintain some profitability with these rapidly rising fees.

Proponents say the benefits of lower swipe fees for retailers could be passed on to consumers in the form of lower or at least stable prices. He says consumers could also benefit if retailers choose to reinvest in themselves by hiring more staff, expanding their product offerings and opening additional store locations. In those cases prices may not be lower, but customer experience may be improved.

But the Credit Card Competition Act doesn’t require merchants to pass on the savings, so opponents aren’t sure it would happen on a large scale. “I obviously sit on the devil’s advocate side, and I don’t see that happening,” says Matt Garfield, managing director of the retail and consumer products practice at business advisory firm FTI Consulting.

Garfield predicts small merchants will use the savings from lower swipe fees to keep prices stable, increase their cash limits or invest in business improvements.

Credit card rewards may look different

If you’re a committed credit card rewards optimizer sitting on a pile of points and miles, the possibility that the Credit Card Competition Act will pass is likely to make you sweat. A bigger concern is that with less income from swipe fees, credit card issuers will cut back on their rewards programs and partnerships with airline loyalty programs.

Garfield says this could result in consumers having fewer credit cards, because card offerings may be less attractive, and taking fewer leisure trips, because their spending may not earn as many miles. “Credit cards need to continue to think about how they drive loyalty among their customer base.”

According to Garfield, if the Credit Card Competition Act is passed, an increase in other non-points-focused perks — like access to airport lounges and easier paths to status with airlines — could entice consumers to credit card issuers. There may be a way. ,

Additionally, the process of accommodating additional payments networks is more complex, compliance-wise, which also comes at a cost to banks, according to Brock Kannan, an assistant professor at Wake Forest University School of Law who teaches banking law and regulation. To offset such costs, credit card issuers may have to raise other fees or change their rewards programs in some way, Kannan says.

Credit access and security are also concerns

Jason Steverak, deputy chief advocacy officer for the Credit Union National Association, says the decline in interchange revenue could lead banks and credit unions to become more risk-adverse in their lending practices. “Primarily, our major concern for credit unions is the loss of access to credit for many individuals in this country.”

Opponents have also expressed concerns about the security risks posed to consumers by adding additional payment network options. The Credit Card Competition Act directs the Federal Reserve to identify card networks that are national security risks or are operated by foreign state entities. The option will not be available on those networks.

In terms of credit access, as a consumer you don’t have much influence when it comes to banks’ risk management decisions. But you can take steps to establish credit or increase your eligibility for credit cards or other loans, such as using a secured credit card or becoming an authorized user on someone else’s account.

When it comes to security, you can reduce the risk of credit card fraud by regularly checking for suspicious charges on your credit card statements and setting up text alerts that will notify you when purchases are made on your card. If you notice unusual activity, report it to your credit card issuer immediately.

Source: www.nerdwallet.com