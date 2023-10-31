What to expect from Yelp’s third quarter after the stock is up 50% this year?

A Yelp sticker is seen on a cafe in Krakow, Poland, on January 1, 2022. (Photo by Jacob) , [+] Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Yelp (NYSE: YELP), an online site for searching for local businesses ranging from bars, restaurants and cafes to hairdressers, spas and gas stations, is scheduled to report its fiscal third quarter results on Thursday, November 2. We expect the stock to see a rally after the release of fiscal third quarter on the back of revenue growth and better earnings. YELP stock has risen from about $27 to $41 YTD, compared to a 7% rise in the S&P index. The stock’s rise during this period can be attributed to better-than-expected first-half fiscal 2023 results. We believe the company will benefit from the strength of multi-location advertisers and a shift to an uptrend from local businesses and restaurants. In cost-per-click rates. Yelp guided for full-year revenue in 2023 to be between $1.32 billion and $1.33 billion, representing a $20 million increase at the midpoint compared to its previous outlook. Additionally, it also expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $310 million to $320 million, an increase of $15 million at the midpoint compared to its previous outlook.

YELP stock has seen a 15% rise from the $35 level in early January 2021 to its current level, compared to a roughly 10% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the rise in YELP stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 11% in 2021, -25% in 2022, and 50% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 7% in 2023 – which suggests that YELP Underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2022. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants in the consumer discretionary sector including AMZN, TSLA and TM, and even to megacap stars GOOG, MSFT and AAPL. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could YELP face a similar situation in 2021 and 2022 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

Our forecast indicates a valuation of Yelp at approximately $44 per share, which is approximately 7% above the current market price. View our interactive dashboard analysis Yelp’s earnings preview: What to expect in the third quarter of the financial year? for more information.

(1) Revenue is expected to come in line with consensus estimates

Trefis estimates Yelp’s Q3 2023 revenue to be about $342 million, in line with consensus estimates. In Q2, Yelp generated net revenue of $337 million, up 13% year-over-year due to an increase in average revenue per location. The company’s ad clicks remained flat year-over-year but saw improvements in its ad monetization – meaning it earned more per click. Its average cost per click increased 14% year-over-year. Yelp is a significant contributor to the restaurant industry, which explains the 14% increase in its second quarter ad revenue despite inflationary pressures throughout the period. we anticipate Yelp’s revenue To be $1.3 billion for fiscal year 2023, up 12% year-over-year.

(2) EPS is likely to beat consensus estimates

Yelp is expected to report third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 37 cents, per Trefis analysis, which is better than the consensus estimate. The company’s EPS rose from 11 cents in Q2 2022 to 21 cents in Q2 2023. Its adjusted EBITDA also increased 25% year-over-year to a record $84 million.

(3) The stock price estimate appears to be higher than the current market price

going by us yelp ratingWe estimate fiscal 2023 earnings per share of 98 cents and a P/E multiple of 45.1x, which translates to a price of about $44, about 7% above the current market price.

