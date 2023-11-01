What to expect from today’s Fed meeting cnn business

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Washington, DC

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce at the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday that it will keep interest rates steady at their highest level in 22 years. This will be the second consecutive meeting in which the Fed has not made any changes in rates.

But this does not mean that the Fed has increased the rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has made it clear that the US central bank wants to retain the option of another hike if data shows the decline in inflation has stopped.

“Given the uncertainties and risks, and how far we have come, the committee is proceeding with caution,” Powell said in New York last month. “Based on the totality of incoming data, the emerging outlook and the balance of risks, we will make decisions about the extent of additional policymaking and how long the policy will remain restrictive.”

Additional hikes could happen during the Fed’s Dec. 12-13 meeting, which will likely be the last one. In this cycle. Fed officials had planned for another rate hike this year in economic projections released in September, but if data in the coming weeks shows inflation continues to ease despite the economy’s rapid expansion and job creation, So the central bank may skip that final increase. The market remains tight.

Still, hawkish Fed officials — who favor a more aggressive approach to addressing inflation — believe there is more room to raise rates.

“Inflation remains quite high [committee’s] 2% target. Household spending continues at a strong pace and the labor market remains tight,” Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said in Morocco last month. “This suggests that policy rates may need to be raised further and remain accommodative for some time to get inflation back to the FOMC’s target.”

The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge – the personal consumption expenditures price index – cooled only slightly in September. The main index that strips out food and energy prices rose 3.7% for the 12 months ending in September, down from the 3.8% rate seen in August.

The Fed appears to have an effort to defeat inflation without a sharp increase in unemployment, a scenario known as a soft landing.

But for now, the central bank is working to strike a balance between the risk of inflation rising again and the risk of its actions causing unnecessary economic damage.

Despite the Fed’s 11 rate hikes through March 2022, the US economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience. Economic growth expanded at an annualized 4.9% rate in the third quarter, the strongest rate in two years, with consumer spending, America’s economic engine, growing at its fastest pace since 2021.

Meanwhile, employers have continued hiring at a solid clip, adding 336,000 jobs in September, the largest monthly gain since January, while the unemployment rate remained at a low 3.8% that month. The Labor Department releases October data assessing the job market this Friday.

Worker applications for unemployment benefits remain at historically low levels, workers are receiving solid wage gains, and job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed people actively looking for work.

“Inflation continues to decline despite strong wage growth and a strong economy,” said chief economist Luke Tilley, which points to businesses that have been able to figure out how to deal with higher costs, and I think that will. “Inflation will keep coming down.” in Wilmington Trust, told CNN. “The economy is going through a soft landing.”

Instead of slipping into recession, as economists predicted after the spring banking crisis, the U.S. economy is doing just fine.

But that resilience will certainly be tested. Powell has said that rising bond yields are currently playing a key role in pulling the reins on the economy, as is the benchmark used to set the price of Treasury debt. This means higher yields lead to higher rates on car loans and increased costs of mergers and acquisitions, for example.

Banks have also tightened their lending standards and the resumption of student-loan payments last month means Americans are tightening their budgets. Some research also suggests that US consumers have already drawn down excess savings they accumulated during the pandemic.

The U.S. economy is also struggling with two wars, trillions in federal debt, a frozen housing market and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which could push oil prices higher if the Israel-Hamas war escalates.

The economic outlook has become markedly more difficult since the beginning of the year, but some economists remain optimistic on the economy’s resilience and the defeat of inflation.

“A resilient consumer and stable job market potentially provide one of the greatest returns the Fed has ever seen — an economy that grows and inflation down,” Nella Richardson, chief economist at payroll processor ADP, wrote in a note. “Can help.”

