What to expect from the 2023 Fashion Awards

london – The Fashion Awards, the annual fundraising event organized by the British Fashion Council, is set to return to the Royal Albert Hall on Monday night with a number of leading celebrities and designers in attendance.

On Friday, as it was revealed that British singer Sam Smith will accept the Cultural Innovator Award on stage, it is almost certain that the non-binary artist will create another memorable red-carpet moment in contrast to the dramatic latex ensemble designed by Harry Wouldn’t be what Smith was wearing. for the BRIT Awards earlier this year.

In recent years, Smith has become increasingly known for her adventurous and experimental sense of fashion, as well as her Grammy-winning albums.

The Cultural Innovator Award was created to celebrate a trailblazer in the entertainment industry who has created viral fashion moments over the years that have had a profound impact on the fashion industry and broader culture.

Sam Smith attends The Brit Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in London on February 11. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said Smith is “a true cultural innovator, who has fearlessly pushed the boundaries of both fashion and entertainment and inspired countless individuals around the world to embrace who they truly are ”

He added, “Smith’s unapologetic and unprecedented style choices are set to dominate the industry in 2023 and we are incredibly grateful to UK designers for their continued support.”

In addition to endorsing Harry, a brand that receives funding support from the BFC’s emerging talent program Newgen, Smith’s other major fashion moments in recent memory include her all-red Valentino ensemble for the 65th Grammy Awards, worn by Ed Marler. Gaya includes an embellished golden corset. “Gloria” Tour, as well as musical performances during runway shows for Harris Reed and Christian Cowan.

Smith will be one of a number of major stars attending the annual fundraising fashion gala for the BFC Foundation. The event aims to highlight creative talent and examine the past year in fashion through the lens of “purpose, excellence and creativity”.

The BFC Foundation is a charity that supports education, grant-making and business consultancy. In the financial year 2022-23, the BFC said it has sent more than £1.2 million in funding to designers and scholars.

Michaela Coel attends the European premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Dave Bennett/WireImage

British Ghanaian actress Michaela Coel, who has produced major works such as “I May Destroy You” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, has been named a recipient of the Pandora Leader of Change Award.

His award will be presented to him by Pandora Ambassador Pamela Anderson. Pandora is the main sponsor of the annual fundraising fashion gala this year.

Photographer, director and publisher Campbell Eddy will receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards.

The Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator aims to honor innovators and creators in fashion who have helped change the fashion landscape. Previous winners include Ib Kamara, Katie Grand, Amanda Harlech, Mert & Marcus, Nick Knight, Pat McGrath, Lewis Wilson and Sam McKnight.

Edward Enninfull, who is stepping down as editor-in-chief of British Vogue next year to become Vogue’s global creative and cultural advisor, will take home the Trailblazer Award.

The Trailblazer Award was created in 2018 to honor leading innovators and creatives in fashion whose work has significantly shaped the industry over the past year. Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior menswear and artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women at Fendi, received the honor that year.

Kate Moss and Charlotte Tilbury for Charlotte Tilbury Getty Images

Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury will receive a special recognition award. The BFC will also honor the late designer Jo Casely-Hayford with a new scholarship and posthumous special recognition award.

In terms of honors dedicated to fashion designers, Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, Daniel Lee, Matthew Blazey and Sarah Burton are the designers nominated for the Designer of the Year award.

Designer Valentino Garavani will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award.

According to the BFC, the award recognizes the creative contribution of an individual to the fashion industry who has “consistently shaped the world of fashion through their innovation and creativity” throughout their career.

Past winners include Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia, Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada, Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour, Terry and Tricia Jones and Manolo Blahnik, to name just a few.

Designer Valentino Garavani photographed in his New York home. Fairchild Archive

British television presenter Maya Jama, famous for hosting the dating game show “Love Island”, will host the 2023 Fashion Awards with musician Koje Radical. Meanwhile, former celebrity stylist Law Roach will host the red-carpet coverage.

Below is the full list of nominees.

WWD/Courtesy/Getty Images

designer of the year

Daniel Lee for Burberry

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe

Matthew Blazey for Bottega Veneta

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada

Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

WWD/Courtesy

BFC Foundation

Aaron Ash

be careful

Sinead O’Dwyer

Connor Ives

paolo carzana

Courtesy of The Fashion Awards/Collage by WWD

model of the year

alton mason

Anok Yai

Kai-Isaiah Jamal

liu wen

Mona Togard

paloma elssesser

Courtesy of The Fashion Awards/Collage by WWD

British Menswear Designer of the Year

Grace Wells Bonner for Wells Bonner

Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Martine Rose for Martine Rose

Steven Stokey-Daly for SS Daly

Courtesy of The Fashion Awards/Collage by WWD

British Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year

Erdem Moralioglu for Erdem

Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo

Nancy Dojaka for Nancy Dojaka

Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

Courtesy of The Fashion Awards/Collage by WWD

new establishment menswear

bianca saunders

Cortez

labrum london

nicholas daly

saul nash

Courtesy of The Fashion Awards/Collage by WWD

New Establishment Women’s Apparel

chopova lovena

Dilara Findicoglu

knows

robert wun

Supriya Lele

