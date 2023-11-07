BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 03: Lena Gerke, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends an event to launch , [+] Ralph Lauren Holiday takeover at Kadeway in Berlin, Germany on November 3, 2023. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren) Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

Comment: Ralph Lauren’s FY’23 ends April 1, 2023

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL), a company that designs, markets and distributes premium lifestyle products including apparel, accessories, fragrances and home decor, is scheduled to report its fiscal second quarter results on Wednesday, Nov. 8. We expect Ralph Lauren stock to likely slightly exceed expectations with both revenue and earnings. For fiscal year 2024, the company expects revenue to grow in the low single digits compared to last year. For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be flat, up slightly compared to the second quarter of 2023. Operating margin for the second quarter is expected to be between 9.5% and 10.0% based on the report. The company also set out long-term sales and margin growth and presented a strategic growth plan titled “The Next Great Chapter: Accelerate”. The company’s three-year financial outlook projects mid to high single-digit revenue compound annual growth.

RL stock has seen little change, rising slightly from the $105 level in early January 2021 to around the current level, versus a roughly 15% increase for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. Overall, RL stock has underperformed in relation to the index. Returns for the stock were 15% in 2021, -11% in 2022, and 9% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 14% in 2023 – which suggests that RL underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants in the consumer discretionary sector including AMZN, TSLA and TM, and even to megacap stars GOOG, MSFT and AAPL. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could RL face a similar situation as in 2021 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

Our forecast indicates a valuation of RL at $124 per share, which is 9% above the current market price. View our interactive dashboard analysis RL Earnings Preview: What to expect in Q2? for more information.

RL Earnings Estimates for FY2024Q2 trefis

(1) Revenue will be slightly above consensus estimates

Trefis estimates RL’s Q2 2024 revenue will be approximately $1.65 billion, slightly above the consensus estimate. For the first quarter of its fiscal 2024, the luxury retailer’s revenue rose marginally by 0.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) to $1.5 billion. Slight growth in European sales as well as growth in Asia Pacific sales helped offset the decline in North American sales trends. It should be noted that RL inventory increased to $1.2 billion, up only 1% from the year-ago period, with the decline in North America largely offset by increases in Asia and Europe to support growth initiatives. Till now compensation has been done. On the balance sheet, RL ended the quarter with $1.7 billion in cash and short-term investments and $1.1 billion of total debt. We now estimate Ralph Lauren’s revenue to be $6.6 billion for full year 2024, up 2% year-over-year.

(2) EPS is expected to slightly ahead of consensus estimates

RL’s Q2 2024 earnings per share are expected to be $1.94 per Trefis analysis, slightly above the consensus estimate. In Q1, the retailer reported adjusted net income of $158 million, or $2.34 per share, compared with $1.88 per share a year earlier. Its adjusted gross margin improved 80 basis points from a year ago to 68.8% of sales in the first quarter of 2024. The company’s margins were driven by higher average unit retail growth across all regions, lower freight traffic and favorable channel and geographic mix changes. To compensate for the ongoing pressure from raw material costs and foreign exchange.

(3) The stock price estimate is higher than the current market price

going by us Ralph Lauren’s evaluationWith FY2024 EPS estimates of around $9.42 and a P/E multiple of 13.1x, this translates to a price of $124, which is 9% above the current market price.

It’s helpful to see how its counterparts fare. RL Pierce shows how Ralph Lauren compares to peers on the metrics that matter. You’ll find other useful comparisons for companies in different industries on Peer Comparisons.

RL returns compared with Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate