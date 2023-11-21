November 21, 2023
What to expect from Nvidia’s earnings today?


Nvidia Corp Inc. is scheduled to report earnings after the close Tuesday. The stock just hit a record high of $505.48/share and is currently trading near $497/share. The stock is likely to see big fluctuations after the earnings report and could easily go higher if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock could easily fall further. To help you prepare, here’s what the Street is expecting:

earnings preview

The company is expected to report profit of $3.18/share on revenue of $16.12 billion. Meanwhile, the so-called whisper number is a profit of $3.47/share. The Whisper Number is the Street’s unofficial view on earnings.

A closer look at the basics

The company’s earnings are expected to grow massively over the next few years, in part due to a big explosion in its artificial intelligence chips. The company is expected to earn $3.34/share in 2023. In 2024, that number is expected to grow to $10.03, or a 200% gain! In 2025, earnings are expected to rise to $16.50/share!

A closer look at the technology

Technically, the stock is doing well and is one of the big leading stocks of 2023! The stock hit a new record high on Monday, which clearly shows how strong investor demand is for the stock. If the company can deliver and demand for AI remains strong, it is well-positioned to maintain momentum. Technically, bulls want to see the stock gap rise and bears want to see the gap narrow after the earnings release.

Pay attention to how the stock reacts to the news

From where I sit, the most important feature I watch during earnings season is how the market and a specific company react to the news. Remember, always keep your losses small and never argue with the tape.

Disclaimer: At the time of this writing, I have a position in NVDA and the stock is featured in my FindLeadingStocks.com service.

