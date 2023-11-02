What to expect from EOG’s third quarter after the stock declined 4% this year?

Ukraine – 2021/06/15: In this photo illustration, an EOG Resources, Inc. logo is displayed , [+] smart fone. (Photo illustration by Igor Golovaniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), an energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas, is scheduled to announce its fiscal third quarter results on Friday, November 3. We expect EOG stock to rise. There may be some movement after the third quarter with a decline in revenues, but earnings were better than market expectations. Oil prices were surprisingly lower than expected earlier this year. However, crude supply is expected to ease after Saudi Arabia and Russia jointly extended their voluntary production cuts of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2023 to support prices. Has increased. The most significant risk to oil markets is the latest geopolitical tensions between Hamas and Israel since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. There has been no impact on oil flows so far due to the conflict, but if it increases it could have major consequences. A growing supply shortage due to geopolitical uncertainty and rising demand from China’s reopening of the economy could bode well for energy prices by the end of 2023. Oil inventories remain below the five-year average and refinery utilization remains high as a result of strong inventory declines from the beginning of the year.

Total production is estimated at between 965.0K-991.5K barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/day), representing an increase of approximately 7.7% (mid-point) year-on-year (y-o-y). The company’s capital spending for the year is expected to be $5,800-$6,200 million, with $1,560-$1,760 million expected to be used in the third quarter.

EOG stock has seen a very strong 150% rise from the $50 level in early January 2021 to its current level, compared to a roughly 10% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the growth in EOG stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 78% in 2021, 46% in 2022, and -3% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 9% in 2023 – which suggests that EOG underperforms S&P In 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; For energy giants including XOM, CVX

, and COP, and even to mega-cap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could the EOG face a similar situation as in 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

Our forecast indicates EOG’s valuation is approximately $123 per share, which is in line with the current market price. View our interactive dashboard analysis EOG Resources Earnings Preview: What to expect in the third quarter? for more information.

Trefis estimates EOG’s Q3 2023 revenue to be approximately $5.5 billion, slightly below consensus estimates. In Q2, EOG’s revenue fell 25% year-over-year (y-o-y) to $5.6 billion. The company’s total volumes increased 6.8% year-on-year to 84.9M Boe/day due to higher production in the US. EOG has a strong cash position with $1.2 billion of net cash on hand in the second quarter of 2023 and has provided guidance for increased production in 2023. Quarterly crude oil and condensate production totaled 476.6K boe/day, up 2.4% from year-ago levels. Natural gas liquids volumes rose 6.8% year-on-year to 215.7K bpd. Natural gas volumes rose to 278K boe/day from 254.7K boe/day in the year-ago quarter. EOG Resources produces oil and gas from its US shale assets. Production from the US comes from five basins: Bakken, Powder River, Wyoming DJ, Delaware and Eagle Ford.

EOG is expected to have Q3 2023 earnings per share of $3.02, slightly above the consensus estimate, according to Trefis analysis. In the second quarter, the company’s EPS declined 9% year-over-year to $2.49.

going by us EOG evaluationWith FY2023 EPS estimates of around $11.86 and a P/E multiple of around 10.4x, this translates to a price of around $123, which is in line with the current market price.

