key takeaways

The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF has been a major area of ​​focus for crypto investors, as it could broaden access to Bitcoin.

Optimism over the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF helped boost the price of Bitcoin.

2023 was a significant year in terms of crypto enforcement actions, with more regulatory clarity expected to come in 2024.

The end of focused monetary tightening policies by central banks around the world could also have positive consequences for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin’s recent rally could take it past the $42,000 mark and help stave off the crypto winter of 2022. However, it was also a year when the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started off on shaky ground at just $16,500.

Here’s what you need to know As the crypto market looks ahead to next year, Spot stands on the cusp of important events like the fate of the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval, the Bitcoin halving, and developments in crypto. Regulation.

Spot Bitcoin ETF could be a game changer

Ever since BlackRock (BLK) originally filed its spot Bitcoin ETF application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June, the impending approval of such a financial product has been a major area of ​​focus for the crypto market.

Until now, retail investors could only get cryptocurrency exposure through ETFs that trade cryptocurrency futures. Spot Bitcoin ETFs will allow investors, especially retail investors, to gain access to Bitcoin without the need to keep their investments in a Bitcoin wallet.

According to a report from Bloomberg, analysts expect large sums of money to flow into Bitcoin spot ETFs if the SEC grants its approval, and that optimism has helped boost the price of Bitcoin, according to Spot Bitcoin ETF market timing. It is estimated to grow to $100 billion. A report from Galaxy estimates that flows into spot Bitcoin ETF products could grow from $14 billion in the first year to $39 billion within three years.

He said, there remains uncertainty regarding the SEC’s decision. The SEC has reportedly held several rounds of talks with potential ETF issuers, with issuers amending applications to meet the regulator’s expectations.

“I’m optimistic, but I think it’s very likely we’ll have another round of rejections before we get any positive news,” BitGo CEO Mike Belshe recently told Bloomberg.

BlackRock and others have also filed for a spot ether ETF. However, the prospects for approval for those products based on an alternative crypto asset are equally unclear.

Why will the upcoming Bitcoin halving be important?

The Bitcoin halving – or an event that cuts rewards to Bitcoin miners by roughly half for successfully mining the cryptocurrency – is expected to occur in 2024.

why is it important? At 21 million, the supply of Bitcoin is limited, making it harder to mine as more Bitcoins enter circulation. Bitcoin miners are rewarded for successfully mining a block. And the rewards are reduced by halving, indirectly affecting the number of Bitcoins in circulation as well. And price is inversely proportional to supply.

The crypto market’s boom and bust cycles typically revolve around the Bitcoin halving event, which occurs approximately every four years and involves halving the amount of new Bitcoin issued to miners on the network every ten minutes.

According to a report from crypto asset manager Grayscale, there is reason to believe that this halving event (and any positive tailwind from spot Bitcoin ETF approval) could be more impactful than in the past. This is due to the current distribution of the Bitcoin supply, which is largely held by institutions that hold them for long periods of time.

“If these trends continue, the Grayscale Research team anticipates that Bitcoin ownership dynamics will continue to be impacted by macro events such as global policies and regulation (for example, the approval of a US spot Bitcoin ETF), as well as crypto market developments.” “Like a 2024 Bitcoin halving,” Grayscale analyst Will Ogden Moore said in the report.

Despite Bitcoin-price reductions for miners related to the halving event, Sabre56 CEO Phil Harvey says the mining industry will remain fine, even in a scenario where a spot Bitcoin ETF is not approved. “In the absence of an ETF launch, the mining sector is likely to maintain its current position,” Harvey told Investopedia. “Current revenue metrics reveal a strong economic outlook for miners with direct access to electricity and equipped with state-of-the-art power generation. Current economics are expected to hold, ensuring continued and healthy profit margins post-halving.”

Clarity on crypto regulation in the cards?

2023 has been a big year for crypto enforcement actions, with many of the biggest names in the industry from Binance to Coinbase facing lawsuits from the SEC or even the Department of Justice. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of fraud and former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been charged with violating the Bank Secrecy Act.

After these recent events, it is becoming clear that the Wild West years of the crypto industry may be coming to an end. US Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) recently shared her optimism that regulatory clarity could finally come as early as 2024 due to the move by traditional financial giants into the crypto market.

Additionally, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam pointed to Congress’s growing concerns about the potential use of crypto in illicit finance as a reason behind the legislative body’s renewed interest in the topic. Have done.

In terms of other areas of regulation and policy that could impact the crypto market in 2024, TradeStation head of brokerage solutions Anthony Russo discussed Financial Account Standards Board (FASB) rule changes for valuing crypto assets and the possible end of the Federal Reserve Pointed towards. Monetary tightening policies of other central banks.

The FASB rule change “opens the way for corporates to now add Bitcoin to balance sheets as a reserve asset, as MicroStrategy has adopted,” Rousseau told Investopedia. “It is praiseworthy to believe that we have reached the heights of [central bank] Tightening cycle. “To achieve sustained bids for risky assets we need to look at a way forward with low rates and an end to quantitative tightening.”

Source: www.investopedia.com