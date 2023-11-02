What to expect from Apple’s earnings today?
The company is expected to report profit of $1.39/share on revenue of $84.69 billion. Meanwhile, the so-called whisper number is a profit of $1.45/share. The Whisper Number is the Street’s unofficial view on earnings.
A closer look at the basics
The company’s earnings are expected to grow to $6.55 in 2024, which is 8% higher than the $6.07 expected in 2023. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 29, which is higher than the S&P 500.
A closer look at the technology
Technically, the stock is doing well on a relative basis as it has recovered from the 2022 decline and hit a new all-time high in 2023. However, the stock has been retreating in recent months and is currently down 12% from its 52-week high. Bulls want to see a difference in it after earnings and bears want to see a decline in it.
Pay attention to how the stock reacts to the news
From where I sit, the most important feature I watch during earnings season is how the market and a specific company react to the news. Remember, always keep your losses small and never argue with the tape.
Disclaimer: Stocks are featured in my FindLeadingStocks.com reports.
