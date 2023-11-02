What to expect from Apple’s earnings today?

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29: A man checks his phone at an Apple retail store in Grand Central , [+] The Terminal, January 29, 2019 in New York City. Apple is set to report first-quarter earnings results after US markets close on Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) getty images

Apple

AAPL

Inc. It is scheduled to report earnings after Thursday’s close. The stock reached a record high near $198.23/share in 2023 and is currently trading near $173/share. The stock is likely to see big fluctuations after the earnings report and could easily go higher if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock could easily fall further. To help you prepare, here’s what the Street is expecting:

earnings preview

The company is expected to report profit of $1.39/share on revenue of $84.69 billion. Meanwhile, the so-called whisper number is a profit of $1.45/share. The Whisper Number is the Street’s unofficial view on earnings.

A closer look at the basics

The company’s earnings are expected to grow to $6.55 in 2024, which is 8% higher than the $6.07 expected in 2023. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 29, which is higher than the S&P 500.

A closer look at the technology

Technically, the stock is doing well on a relative basis as it has recovered from the 2022 decline and hit a new all-time high in 2023. However, the stock has been retreating in recent months and is currently down 12% from its 52-week high. Bulls want to see a difference in it after earnings and bears want to see a decline in it.

Pay attention to how the stock reacts to the news

From where I sit, the most important feature I watch during earnings season is how the market and a specific company react to the news. Remember, always keep your losses small and never argue with the tape.

