Chancellor Jeremy Hunt goes into the autumn statement prepared to cut taxes, boost the economy and – he hopes – save the Tories’ election chances.

– What is autumn statement?

This is the prime opportunity for the Chancellor to announce tax and spending outside the Budget and Mr Hunt will present his plans in the Commons at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

– What can we expect?

The Treasury has already hinted at a number of measures that will be in the speech, including a £320 million plan to help unlock pension fund investment for technology and science schemes, accelerating planning for energy infrastructure The bill includes improvements for and bill reductions for people living near pylons. , a campaign to increase public sector productivity and a new “back to work” agenda to get people off welfare and into jobs.

political budget

– What about taxes?



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that now that his goal of halving inflation has been achieved, the government can work on reducing the tax burden. The measures are likely to include tax breaks for business investment, but Mr Sunak has also said he wants to “reward hard work” – suggesting cuts to income tax or national insurance.

– Can the government cut taxes?

The tax burden is at a 70-year high after the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine war, but the national debt is still about 97.8% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy, and the government has borrowed almost £100 billion so far this financial year.

But this budget deficit is lower than forecast and – crucially for Mr Hunt – he is expected to have some “headroom” to meet his “fiscal rules” of reducing debt over five years and keeping borrowing below 3%. are supposed to. That year’s GDP

economy lending

– How much scope does he have?

The figure will be disclosed in Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts published alongside the statement, but reports suggest it could be as much as £20bn, giving Mr Hunt leeway to cut taxes in the run-up to the next general election. Will get it. year in an attempt to keep the Tories in office.

– So then, this sounds like good news for the Tories?

not enough. Given the uncertainty over the figures, experts have expressed doubt about what the actual headroom will be.

Forecasts that show how much room there will be are based on government plans for tax and spending and assumptions about economic growth that can vary wildly over the course of five years.

Plans in the March budget suggested a significant reduction in public spending after the election, which may not be possible to deliver, and also included revenue from fuel duty increases, given the rate freeze in place since 2011. Likely to be abolished.

Despite the uncertainty, it seems Mr Hunt could take advantage of the scope that exists on paper to give him some room for tax cuts.

Isabelle Stockton, senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said that chancellors tend to say when there is good news that there is “a war chest to deliver” but when there is bad news they simply say ” shrug their shoulders” and increase borrowing.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com