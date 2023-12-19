What to do with old computers: dispose, recycle or upcycle?

Some computers are ready for a new life. getty

Computer companies come out with new machines every year: faster, better, more powerful, more efficient, and sometimes even cheaper. But what do you do with your old computer or laptop? It’s easy to throw them in the trash, but this may not be the best place for all the components of your old computer or laptop. Some of your old hardware may still be useful around your house, and some of it may be worth sending to someone else who can use it.

Some options are:

Dispose: Throw it in the trash

Recycling: Remove valuable parts for reuse

Upcycle: Send your old computer where it will still be useful

This article will help you decide what to do with your old computer, and what you need to do before recycling, donating, or disposing of it.

Let’s start here: Why are you getting rid of your old computer?

Is your computer too slow? Are you running out of storage space? Is there something physically wrong with it?

Before you make the final decision on what to do with your old computing hardware, make sure you’re not one or two easy steps away from being able to use it safely and happily for additional years. A slow computer can be fixed by replacing the CPU with a faster, newer model. Sometimes the biggest problem is the old hard drive that accesses data much slower than the new hard drive.

Other times your hardware is fine, but the accumulation of years of operating system updates, software add-ons, plugins, extensions, and other bits of software is the problem. In that case, a full backup of your essential applications, documents and data followed by a clean system install can work wonders.

If this is too much, a PC optimizer can help. Security-focused computer software cleaners can also check whether your computer is working properly or is infected with malware that could slow down your work.

If none of these apply, keep reading!

Do you need to transfer data from your old computer to a new computer?

Before you make any decisions about recycling your computer or donating it, the first step is to create a complete backup of all the data and applications on your computer. Computer manufacturers often provide software to transfer all this to your new machine, so you may want to get the new computer before making any final decisions on the old one.

Furthermore, data is increasingly being stored not only on your computer but also in Microsoft’s cloud.

MSFT

Google’s

GOOG

or apple’s

AAPL

Server. If this is the case, switching computers won’t remove it, but there’s still something to think about: Make sure you know and have access to the passwords and accounts needed to access your data in the cloud.

If only your old computer can access them, that’s a problem.

Even though your new computer can transfer data and applications from the old computer, it’s a good idea to keep a full backup on a backup hard drive. Note that hard drives are extremely prone to wear and tear, and the older they are, the more likely they are to fail. Get a new backup drive, and consider keeping your backups in duplicate.

Transferring data to your new computer

After selecting and purchasing your new laptop or desktop computer, transfer all your applications and data to it. Apple machines offer Migration Assistant that will do the transfer for you, as long as you can connect the two machines over a network or via cable. Microsoft suggests that you use OneDrive to backup your old machine, then restore that data to your new machine.

Alternatively, you can copy your files to the new machine and load your new Mac with a backup from Time Machine, Apple’s backup software, or your new PC.

Note that when you move a software application to a new PC, you may need to transfer the license or subscription as well. It’s a good idea to store all the information, usernames, and passwords for those licenses and subscriptions in one place so that it comes in handy when you need it.

One thing you also need: all your old passwords for websites.

On Mac, if you have them stored in Keychain or Apple’s new password functionality in Settings, this is easy. Simply sign in to your new user account on the new Mac, and you’re done. On PC, signing in to your Microsoft account can do the same thing, like fetching your passwords from Edge.

But if you use Chrome as your main browser on any major operating system and have saved passwords there, signing in to your Google account on your new machine will bring them over as well.

Are you ready to dispose of your old computer? Consider alternative uses first

If you’re ready to finally dispose of your old computer, take a moment to think.

Is there anything else you can do other than completely destroy the laptop or desktop? Sometimes, a spare old machine is good for a low-value use in your home, perhaps as a machine for guests, or perhaps to run a home server for files or media.

If you don’t absolutely need your old machine at home and perhaps don’t even have the space for it, consider friends and family. Are there children who may use the computer, or family or friends who can’t afford a new computer but might consider your machine an upgrade? If you know there’s no one who can use your old laptop or desktop, ask local thrift shops or charitable organizations if they have any, or if your machine is worth donating to someone in need. Will happen.

Either use is good, and keeps all the electronic waste and heavy metals in your old computing equipment out of landfills and garbage dumps. And, any machine that can be reused is a machine that does not need to be rebuilt, with all the resulting environmental impacts.

Please note: Delete any data from your hard drive before donating or gifting your old computing equipment. The last thing you want is for your charitable work to result in identity theft or something similar.

How can you reuse old computer parts?

If the entire machine can no longer be used in your home or by anyone you know, and is too old to be attractive to a charity or thrift store, you will have to face the reality that it needs to be disposed of. .

But just because you’re getting rid of an old computer doesn’t mean all parts or components are equally worthless. Your mouse may be useful as a backup, or someone else may need it. The keyboard is probably still usable, and the cables you used to connect the computer to any peripherals or to Internet access or power are all probably still usable.

If you are creative, you can even make some kind of art with an old computer. Maybe you’ve seen the old Fishbowl iMacs, where people make aquariums out of old iMac computers?

It’s also possible that some of your computer’s internal components are still useful, even if their total combination is no longer useful. Your hard drive, if it’s still working, or your CPU or memory, might be useful to someone like you who has a similar machine, and wants to keep it, but doesn’t want to replace the broken components. Some spare parts may be required. Be aware that you will need some skill and tools to safely remove these pieces. Of course, you can find ‘how to’ videos on YouTube.

How can you recycle an old computer or laptop?

If all else fails, you may want to recycle your old computer or laptop. Even though it is old, it contains valuable metals and materials including gold and silver. While it doesn’t take much to get you to check the insides of your computer, knowledgeable and reputable recyclers can capture those metals from many machines and make a significant environmental difference overall.

Old computers don’t just contain gold and silver.

They may contain traces of platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, tantalum, cobalt, aluminum, tin, zinc, neodymium and more. One of the primary benefits of responsible electronics recycling is keeping heavy metals and toxins out of landfills. These substances can leach into soil and groundwater, posing a serious threat to public health and the environment.

Furthermore, these are valuable to all manufacturers, so recycling old computers ensures that we reuse these materials. None of the reused materials need to be mined, refined, processed, and shipped, which is a net win for the environment. Electronics recycling also helps conserve energy, as reprocessing used materials requires less energy than mining and refining the raw materials, resulting in lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Check out recycling programs at retailers like Best Buy

BBY

, or digital recyclers, or electronic waste disposal companies. They can help you safely dispose of old electronics in an environmentally friendly way.

And remember: Just like when donating your computer, delete data on any part of the computer before recycling that may have someone checking it first.

ground level

The bottom line, get your data first. Make sure you’re working on your new computer before doing anything with the old one. Test the software and access websites to ensure that all necessary passwords, privileges, and licenses are active on your new machine.

Once you’ve done this, donate or reuse the equipment if possible. There are a lot of people who can’t afford new computers, and some of them would be happy to get their hands on an older working laptop or desktop, even if they’re a little slow.

If this is not possible, safely recycle your old computers at e-waste stations or reputable recyclers that will extract and reuse the valuable materials in your old computer.