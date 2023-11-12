What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping sit down for their first talks in a year, they have no shortage of tough issues to discuss, even if expectations are low that their meeting will lead to anything big. Will get success.

Each leader has clear objectives for Wednesday’s highly anticipated talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which comes after a tumultuous year for the world’s two largest economies.

Both Biden and Xi are trying to bring more stability to a relationship that is being defined by differences over export controls, tensions over Taiwan, wars in the Middle East and Europe and more.

A look at what each president is hoping to accomplish during their talks:

What does Biden want?

The White House has made it clear that the US-China relationship goes beyond the days where meetings end with a long list of announcements and agreements.

Instead, Biden came to San Francisco and focused on managing the countries’ increasingly fierce economic competition and keeping open lines of communication to prevent misunderstandings that could lead to direct conflict between the two powers.

Biden is expected to defend the US expansion of export controls on semiconductor chips. At the same time, he would reassure Xi that he is not trying to wage an economic war with Beijing amid signs that China’s economy is struggling to recover from the economic disruptions of the pandemic.

“The United States has no desire to separate from China. The complete decoupling of our economies would be economically devastating for both our countries and the world,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng when they met last week. “We want a healthy economic relationship with China that benefits both countries over time.”

The Biden administration has signaled it wants to reopen military-to-military communications that were largely closed following a visit to Taiwan by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August 2022, which came after Rep. Nutt self- The visit was the first by a US House Speaker to the governed island. Gingrich in 1997. Beijing considers Taiwan, a self-ruled island of 23 million people, part of Chinese territory and has vowed to unite with it by force if necessary.

“Biden is committed to reestablishing military-to-military ties because he believes it is in America’s national security interest,” his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. The top US military official told reporters in Toyko on Friday that he had conveyed to China his expectations of resuming that halted communication. “I’m optimistic,” said Gen. C.Q. Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Meanwhile, the US administration has indicated that it will firmly state that it does not want any change in the status quo in Taiwan. Washington recognizes Beijing as the government of China and does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. But China views US contact with Taiwan as an incentive to make the island’s decades-long de facto independence permanent. Concern over the issue has increased as Taiwan prepares to hold presidential elections in January.

Biden is also expected to tell Xi that he wants China to use its growing influence over Iran to make clear that Tehran or its proxies should not take actions that could escalate the Israel-Hamas war . The Biden administration believes that China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, has considerable influence over Iran, which is a major supporter of Hamas.

With less than a year left for the US presidential election, administration officials said Biden will make clear that Chinese interference in the voting will not be tolerated.

Disinformation experts have warned that Beijing could aim to target the US, which could influence election results at the local level, especially in districts with large numbers of Chinese American voters.

What does XI want?

Xi is expecting assurance from Biden. Xi wants to hear from Biden that the US president will not support Taiwan independence, will not start a new Cold War and will not stifle China’s economic growth.

“A good host should avoid creating any new troubles or obstacles,” Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng said at a forum in Hong Kong last week.

Beijing’s demands became clear last November when Xi and Biden met in Bali, Indonesia, during the Group of 20 summit. However, relations had barely stabilized when the US shot down a Chinese spy balloon in February, sending diplomatic relations down to another low.

Now, the two countries “need to return to what was agreed upon between the two presidents in Bali and actually act on it,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Last year, Xi told Biden that the Taiwan question “lies at the core of China’s core interests, is the basis of the political foundation of China-US relations, and is the first red line that should not be crossed in China-US relations “

This time Xi will expect strong language from Washington, which opposes Taiwan’s independence.

Xi said in Bali that US-China interactions should be defined by dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition. This was a response to the Biden administration’s mantra that the two countries should compete vigorously rather than seek conflict. Beijing has resented export controls and other measures imposed by the Biden administration, believing them to be designed to stifle China’s economic growth.

Zhu Feng, dean of Nanjing University’s School of International Studies, said both the Trump and Biden administrations have taken punitive measures, such as tariffs on Chinese goods, sanctions against Chinese companies and export bans on high-tech products such as advanced chips. Became “the most important issue” for China.

Beijing does not want a Cold War or geopolitical antagonism because it hurts China’s development, Zhu said, and China “will reject and cannot accept those crazy repression acts by the US”.

Beijing has demanded withdrawal of tariffs and sanctions. But this time Xi may seek assurance from Biden that America will not make new allegations against China.

Xi, who is expected to address US business leaders in San Francisco, will also boost confidence that China is a safe place to invest as Beijing needs foreign investment to help revive its economy.

In a worrying sign, the country recorded a foreign direct investment deficit during the July-September period for the first time since 1998. Foreign investment has driven most of China’s growth over the past three decades, and net outflows may indicate Beijing’s inability to attract investment. And maintain foreign investment.

Associated Press writers Kanis Leung in Hong Kong and Ken Moritsugu in Beijing and AP researcher Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this report.

Aamer Madhani and Didi Tang, The Associated Press

