What the wave of OpenAI releases says about 2024 ai beat

OpenAI’s latest release announcements during the company’s first developer conference, Dev Day – Custom GPT! The new GPT-4 Turbo! Helpful API! – A huge wave of hype and excitement swept through Silicon Valley and around the world today, threatening to sweep us all away.

Of course, observers of all things AI like me were already thoroughly soaked, and tired of the tsunami of newsworthy AI announcements last week.

There was a White House AI executive order. G7 Voluntary Code of Conduct. UK Security Summit. An intense X-risk debate by the ‘godfather’ of AI; A decision that ended a major AI copyright case; And updates to MidJourney, Runway, and Stability AI.

But wait, there’s more: Scarlett Johansson takes legal action against AI app! Google launches GenAI tool for advertiser product images! AMD rises on AI chip sales forecasts! Collins Dictionary chooses ‘AI’ as word of the year!

And as usual, the weekend brought no rest for the AI ​​weary, as Elon Musk released XAI’s first LLM, Grok, on Saturday.

So, there couldn’t be a better time for Sam Altman to announce new capabilities and a change in pricing for its AI platform – cheaper! better! Moving towards AGI! After all, with ChatGPT just a few weeks away from enjoying its first birthday, OpenAI was due to be a huge wave that we all need to understand how to ride. The surf’s up, man!

Predicting the AI ​​Tide of 2024

After a year and a half at VentureBeat, I’ve come to believe that there are some obvious takeaways every week in the wild world of AI news. After last week’s wave of announcements, it feels like some in the AI ​​community are racing toward 2024 with a rising tide of hope (or in some cases, ego) and, in some cases, a flood of fear.

Here are three key ways I think this latest wave of AI news indicates trends for 2024:

1. AI pause, Shamouse.

Seven months ago, Elon Musk signed an open letter calling for a ‘pause’ on large-scale AI development beyond GPT-4. This weekend, he did exactly the opposite – he introduced XAI’s Grok, an LLM that offers realtime data from X and has a sarcastic bent, releasing it to “a limited number of users in the United States.” Has been done

Whether or not you thought a six-month pause was a useful or viable idea, it’s clear there will be no pause for Musk as well as OpenAI and other LLM companies. If anything, 2024 will be the year that AI development goes into hyper-speed, especially as enterprise companies get closer to being able to bring AI use cases into production (and China is pushing its AI money forward at a faster pace. is increasing).

2. Regulators will work overtime.

Today’s OpenAI release comes in the wake of a busy week of AI regulation announcements. But GPT’s mic drop of all things proves this is just the beginning of challenges for regulators: For example, President Biden’s ambitious AI executive order could signal an effort to keep up with AI driving change at “warp speed.” , but the truth is this is just an initial step that will need to be augmented with Congressional legislation that is likely to be discussed, negotiated, and debated until 2024.

The UK security summit, too, was a starting point for 2024 – apparently South Korea will host a second security summit in six months, while France will host the third at the conclusion of 2024. And while some say there is still a 50-50 chance that the final EU AI Act could see the light of day by the end of 2023 (apparently there are over 100 lines of text that have not yet been agreed upon), The fact is that the Act will not be adopted until at least mid-2024, before the European Parliament elections. And, how those rules will be enforced remains to be seen.

3. Enterprises are protected on copyright issues – not consumers.

During today’s OpenAI announcements, CEO Sam Altman invoked the company’s new “Copyright Shield” — which means, he explained, “that we will step up and protect our customers and your customers if you face legal claims or copyright infringement.” If we do, we will pay the costs.”

By “our customers” he did not mean individual consumers purchasing monthly subscriptions to ChatGPT; He was talking to developers of enterprise business customers based on OpenAI’s API. OpenAI isn’t alone in this – Microsoft, IBM, Shutterstock and Adobe have already made similar promises, while Google Cloud made its announcement a few weeks ago, telling its business customers that “if you receive a challenge on copyright grounds, If granted, we will take responsibility for the potential legal risks involved.”

This is a trend that will surely only expand in 2024, as generic AI becomes more integrated into products; As the number of copyright-related lawsuits continues to increase, more LLM companies and cloud providers continue to look for ways to attract enterprise business customers who want to protect themselves and limit their liability.

Get ready to ride the AI ​​waves of 2024

With only eight weeks left until the New Year, there are still likely many more AI announcements to come before the brief break around the December holidays.

So take off the towel. Move your legs. Wax your surfboard. Get ready to ride this year’s AI waves into 2024. I’m thrilled – and hopeful – that I can take ten trips with all of you.

