What the nurses' strike says about the meaning of work under capitalism

Since the nurses at RWJ Barnabas Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey first fell ill in early August, I have visited their picket site and talked to them several times. From the beginning, I have been struck by the extent to which they care about their work and their patients, and by their desire to increase the ratio of nurses to patients so that patients can get the care they need.

This clearly doesn’t fit the stereotype that people only work for a paycheck. It also raises questions about the meaning of work, and why capitalism creates pressures that work to destroy the meaningful and even fun parts of jobs.

Marxist and other theories of alienation often seem to say that workers hate their jobs because capitalism has created alienated work. In its narrowest sense, “alienation” simply means that most of the value of the work the workers do is taken away from the worker and becomes profit for the employers. More broadly, alienation means that employers control what workers do, the conditions under which they do it, and the product of labor, and the result is that they remove control, creativity, and happiness from work. Let’s give.

The joy they should get from caring for patients is diminishing day by day as paperwork and understaffing prevent them from giving patients the care they need.

Yet I’m not hearing this from the nurses. And, I might add, this is not what I heard from truck drivers when I studied one of their Los Angeles local unions 50 years ago. (Look Teamsters Rank and FileColumbia University Press, 1982.) Drivers saw that what they were doing was useful, they enjoyed “making their way” and making the people they delivered happy, and when employers took actions that increased their Profits may have increased, but they were displeased when they suffered losses. Relationships with their customers and drivers’ customers.

What does all this mean? To me, it means that people get joy and happiness from helping other people. This is especially evident with nurses: the ways they help their patients are very meaningful to them, and, when they’re on strike, they miss the patients they need to care for. When required and whom they know. As they told me, the replacement (scab) nurses do not know these patients and will not take good care of them.

I think it goes very deep into who people are and what society is like. In Marx’s words, I think helping other people is part of our “species-existence”, built into our history and our cultures over many centuries of experience. We love to produce use values ​​for other people, whether it’s taking care of them when they’re sick or delivering goods to them. Of course, nurses feel this more than truck drivers, because their involvement with other people is more intense and concrete.

Unfortunately, capitalism is a system designed to generate and increase profits by focusing on exchange value rather than use value. In terms of nurses, even if they work directly for a non-profit hospital, they are under constant pressure to work harder and serve more patients and sicker patients with fewer nurses, while the main Executives and other higher-ups earn $10 million and more each year. As one nurse told me, they care more about our computer records than they care about the patients. It should be noted that these records are the basis for the billing that brings in the money. Record keeping also takes nurses’ time away from patients.

A nurse told me what the pressure to do more with less people means in practice. He is one of the few staff assigned to the children’s intensive care unit. One day, another unit was short staffed, so the employer transferred all the nurses from his unit to another floor to work with other patients. Her primary task that day was to admit children who needed intensive care, including completing the relevant paperwork on the computer. On this particular day, she was admitting a child to the unit when the alarm went off for two other children in the unit. In humanitarian terms: one child needed to be admitted, and two others suffered potentially life-threatening emergencies at the same time. Although this is a particularly bad example of how staffing shortages work, this ethical dilemma, and the pain and trauma nurses go through, occurs every few days in less acute forms. Yet the paperwork is completed, the money comes in, and despite staff shortages, some children receive good care, even if other children die or are seriously harmed because of inadequate care.

What does this mean for nurses? They feel guilt and conflict over the decisions their employers force them to make about who works when and who is absent. When their supervisors ignore their warnings and their concerns, they see their dignity under attack and their professional knowledge diminished. And the joy they should get from caring for patients is diminishing day by day as paperwork and understaffing prevent them from giving patients the care they need.

One possible way this strike could help is to push safe staffing legislation through the state legislature – although so far, the governor and legislature seem cool to the idea, perhaps because of RWJ Barnabas management and their Because of economic and personal relationships. Generally the “healthcare” industry. The second is that they can win contractual provisions that help them protect safe staffing levels. The third is that the stronger solidarity they have built with each other will allow them to more effectively resist managers’ bad decisions on a day-to-day basis.

Furthermore, the strike has led many nurses to think about and discuss the meaning of their jobs and the ways in which they are affected by the understaffing, paperwork, and low-level efficiency determinations inherent in capitalist organizations. The quality of care decreases. , their sense of dignity, and the joy they should get from caring for the sick. In my view, the only way to solve these problems for them and for future generations is to replace capitalism with a new system, what some of us call “socialism”, with the understanding that we will We will understand only when we create. it. I hope some of these nurses, and billions of others besides them, will agree with me on this before capitalism creates a habitable environment for humanity.

