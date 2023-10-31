What the new student aid index means for families paying for college

The new student aid index changes the financial aid calculations. getty

Colleges and universities have always used certain data and formulas to figure out how much financial aid students can receive, usually based on information input by families when they apply for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) each year. Fill out the free application.

Previously, this information has been used to figure out something called the Expected Family Contribution (EFC), which is essentially an out-of-pocket amount a student pays for school after taking into account federal student aid. Can expect to do. However, legislation passed in December 2020 aims to simplify the process and will eliminate the EFC entirely.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act passed by Congress, which amended portions of the Graduate Talent Boosting (Future) Act by Unlocking Resources for Education and incorporated the FAFSA Simplification Act, with the underlying goal of ultimately making the process less complex. Redesigned the way student aid is determined. overall.

The new changes mean that the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) will be replaced by something Student Aid Index (SAI) Beginning of the 2024-25 award year (which is the FAFSA you will begin filling out this year).

Like any other new law, the new Student Aid Index (SAI) has a list of winners and losers. Here’s a rundown of everything you can expect from the new SAI, how it will impact the average family, and who might receive more or less federal student aid based on this new formula.

Greater access to Pell grants

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the FAFSA Simplification Act itself will expand access to Pell Grants to more students based on family size and federal poverty level (FPL). While the formula to determine Pell Grant eligibility remains the same (cost of attendance (COA) minus Student Aid Index (SAI) and other financial aid equals eligibility for need-based financial aid), the maximum Pell Grant the applicant can qualify for is Those who do not qualify may still be able to secure this type of funding.

The U.S. Department of Education says this may be the case if a borrower’s SAI award is less than the maximum Pell Grant award for the year.

The fact sheet reads, “An applicant’s Pell Grant award for full-time enrollment will be equal to the maximum Pell Grant minus SAI for the award year.” “If the applicant enrolls less than full-time, or if the applicant’s COA is less than the calculated Pell Grant award, the Pell Grant will be adjusted.”

Less financial aid for large families

While some types of need-based aid may have been more abundant since SAI came into existence, student loan expert and Forbes contributor Mark Kantrowitz says that many families with multiple children in school at the same time have less money overall. Will be eligible for assistance.

He says nearly half of families with two or more children have at least a gap year in college. Previously, when a family went from one child in college to two children in college, it was like dividing parents’ income in half, because parents’ contributions to the EFC were divided by the number of children in college. Was.

However, Kantrowitz says this loophole has been closed with the new SAI formula, meaning middle- and upper-income families with multiple dependents in college will be eligible for less aid for school. However, he says the lowest-income students will not be as affected because their SAI will also be lower.

“If your EFC or SAI is already zero, dividing it by the number of kids in college has no impact,” he said.

More support for single-parent families

Kantrowitz points out that another change might make sense for single-parent families, and it’s based on a secondary formula for Federal Pell Grants based on the poverty line multiplier. He said the poverty line is higher for students in single-parent families.

Kantrowitz says that as a result of the introduction of this secondary formula, we will see an increase of more than 500,000 in the number of Pell Grant recipients and an increase of approximately 1.5 million in the number of Pell Grant recipients receiving the maximum Pell Grant.

Less aid for families with small businesses

Daniel Sieniewicz, financial advisor at Hyperion Financial, also points out that small business owners who have large small business assessments will hurt their dependents’ chances of receiving adequate financial aid for school. He says that, under the previous calculation, the value of small businesses with fewer than 100 employees was not reportable as assets. However, moving forward, it will be a reportable asset.

“This may create some stress for families because, depending on the type of small business, it is not common for small business assets to be liquid,” the adviser said.

For example, a small business owner who runs a company and has several employees may have a large net worth based on the value of the business, but that doesn’t mean they can afford to pay for college tuition. Access the underlying value of your business. And fees without selling the company.

Sieniewicz also points out that another group of losers based on SAI will likely be family farm owners, primarily because farm owners can treat their land and farming equipment as family assets for the purpose of earmarking financial support going forward. Must be listed.

Bottom-line

At the end of the day, the FAFSA Simplification Act definitely has its share of pros and cons. Using the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) in the Student Aid Index (SAI) when determining federal financial aid would leave some borrowers better off and others worse off, but this act would reduce the number of questions on the FAFSA to 108. Does. Only till 46.

Whether you’ll get more or less aid in the 2024-25 award year really depends on your income, family size and family assets, although it seems pretty clear that the SAI benefits low-income students at the expense of everyone else. Will do.

If you are middle-income or upper-income and your dependents are going to college in the next few years, the best time to start saving for college was ten years ago. The second best time is now.