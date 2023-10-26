What the new House Speaker means for government shutdown prospects and markets

After being without a speaker for three weeks, House Republicans finally handed the job to Mike Johnson of Louisiana on Wednesday. The move could have a significant impact on the upcoming government funding deadline next month as well as other issues, according to Wall Street strategists. The arrival of the new House Speaker comes as lawmakers have been unable to pass spending legislation — with a Nov. 17 deadline approaching. Congress could not even pass emergency security assistance for Israel and Ukraine. The consensus on Wall Street is that Johnson will favor short-term funding to avoid a shutdown in mid-November, deferring decisions on larger spending bills until January or later in 2024. Many strategists believe that Johnson will continue to face major challenges next year. However, the funding bill is over the finish line. Tobin Marcus, head of US policy and politics at Wolfe Research, said Johnson is showing no signs of backing down from House GOP pressure to cut domestic spending more than the levels agreed to in the debt ceiling agreement, making confrontation inevitable. Has happened.” In a note. Continuing resolution Johnson said in his letter to House colleagues this week that he is prepared to pass another continuing resolution by Jan. 15 or April 15 to allow the legislative body to set a negotiating position on spending bills with the Senate. Can get more time. “With the speaker newly elected, it seems likely House Republicans will push to cut spending by $120 billion, making a long-term spending deal difficult,” Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, said in a note. Earlier this fall, Johnson voted against short-term spending legislation that keeps the government open until November. “We think this mostly serves to delay rather than eliminate the threat of a shutdown,” Marcus said, adding that a maximalist strategy will remain on the table when it comes time for final negotiations over full-year funding levels with the Senate. ” Ukraine funding Another key issue is President Joe Biden’s $106 billion defense supplemental request, on which Johnson has not indicated a clear position. Some believe Johnson may make it difficult for Ukraine to secure additional funding. Johnson has voted against aid to Ukraine in the past. He said earlier this month that the US needs to take immediate action to support Israel, and that the House should “take all necessary action to destroy Hamas once and for all.” “Ukraine funding has bipartisan support, but it faces major opposition in the House, including from the new speaker,” Brian Gardner, chief Washington policy strategist at Stifel, said in a note. “The Biden administration and the Senate appear to be in agreement on bundling aid for Ukraine, Israel and additional border funding into one package,” Gardner said. “We expect Mr. Johnson and House Republicans to try to set aside the proposal.” Johnson is assuming the post of House Speaker amid the struggle in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite entered correction territory this week, falling more than 10% from this year’s highs. The S&P 500 closed Wednesday at its lowest level since late May. — CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed reporting.

Source: www.cnbc.com