What the latest headlines about Apple, Amazon and Nvidia mean for their stocks

Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA) made news at the end of this holiday shortened trading week. Here are the main news stories and our opinion on each. AAPL YTD Mountains Apple (AAPL) Year-to-date Performance News: Apple smartphone sales in China reportedly lagged behind Huawei and Xiaomi during the country’s recent Singles Day shopping event. The number of iPhone units sold during the nearly two-week sales period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12 fell 4% from a year earlier, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing data from Counterpoint Research. By comparison, Huawei and Xiaomi reported sales growth of 66% and 28% respectively. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives argued on Friday that Apple’s smartphone position in Asia remains strong. The Asia supply chain investigation for Apple’s iPhone 15 remains “very firm,” Ives wrote, adding that there have been no major negative revisions to the company’s sales over the holiday season. Ives, who has an outperform rating on Apple shares, said the company is “strongly positioned for 2024 and remains one of our top tech picks.” Apple shares fell slightly on Friday, but are up 52% ​​this year. Club Opinion: We’re not paying much attention to recent iPhone sales figures, nor do we think the figures indicate anything broader about the health of the tech giant’s business. Yes, there is smartphone competition for the iPhone in China, but Apple remains an aspirational brand there (and everywhere else) because of its price, product quality, and closed ecosystem. Similar to Ives’ outlook, we’re broadly optimistic about Apple’s position in the continent. We are also optimistic about management’s efforts to expand in India to capture smartphone market share from the world’s most populous country. This would further diversify Apple’s supply chain and curb downside risks from uncertain geopolitical relations with China – while also opening up a larger market in which Apple can sell higher-margin services. NVDA YTD Mountain Nvidia (NVDA) year-to-date performance News: Nvidia has delayed the launch of its new artificial intelligence chip for China, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the company’s plans. The H20 chip, which is designed to comply with US export restrictions, will be delayed until the first quarter of 2024 due to issues with server makers. This comes after the US government tightened its rules on selling more advanced AI chips to China, which included restricting exports of Nvidia’s H800 and A800 chips. Nvidia derives about 20% of its revenue from China, and continues to face competition from Chinese companies such as Huawei. Nvidia stock fell 0.9% during Friday trading. Still, the company’s shares have risen 237% this year. Club Opinion: News of the delay doesn’t affect our “own it, don’t trade it” view of the chip maker. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call, management told members that export restrictions would hurt sales in China and other regions. However, demand elsewhere is more than enough for Nvidia’s continued growth. To be sure, China’s exports may represent a headwind to what would otherwise be a huge long-term growth opportunity. However, the delay in the launch of these chips in the next quarter should not result in any major near-term disruptions to sales performance. The club has focused more on three aspects of the Nvidia story that have been underappreciated. This includes networking and software – the combined result of which creates a very deep competitive moat as Nvidia becomes a one-stop shop for AI needs – and its growing, diverse customer base. These three factors matter more from a long-term investment perspective than a few months’ delay of an AI chip destined for China. AMZN YTD Mountain Amazon (AMZN) Year-to-date Performance News: Amazon’s Prime Video will exclusively stream the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets as the teams compete in the National Football League’s first Black Friday game. As part of the partnership with the NFL, the broadcast will also feature QR codes on screen that will be linked to some of Amazon’s Black Friday deals in an effort to boost the company’s e-commerce sales. Amazon shares, which have risen nearly 70% year to date, fell 0.6% on Friday. Club Opinion: The deal between Amazon and the NFL is just another sign that the mega-cap tech is coming after traditional TV properties, a move that will help open up additional advertising real estate. Over time, more traditional TV content could also open up sales opportunities as Amazon can serve ads based on an even better understanding of consumer preferences. Through QR codes, we are also starting to see the rise of television commerce, known as “T-commerce” for Amazon through this NFL deal. It gives viewers the ability to order products on Amazon’s platform while streaming content in real time, helping Amazon increase synergy between its online shopping and TV businesses. Additionally, the game serves as a reminder that Amazon is constantly increasing the value of a Prime membership. Not only does this support another price increase in the future, but it also serves to make it more difficult to leave the subscription service. In the end, it’s not a needle mover, but it represents another incremental increase in value for customers, and over time, those incremental upgrades translate into billions of dollars in sales. (Jim Cramer’s charitable trust is long AMZN, AAPL, NVDA. (Jim Cramer's charitable trust is long AMZN, AAPL, NVDA. See here for a full list of stocks.)

