What the Guilty Verdict of Ex-FTX CEO Means for Crypto Markets and Retail Investors

Former FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty of all seven charges related to the misuse of customer funds and the exchange’s eventual collapse.

While the decision may not have direct price implications for crypto markets, some market watchers have warned that it could provide false buying signals for retail investors.

Some retail investors may be coming back into crypto, but they should not rush to restore their confidence in cryptocurrencies just yet.

There is renewed optimism around Bitcoin as more traditional finance players move into the space, but this does not necessarily extend to all other cryptocurrencies.

Nearly a year after the collapse of FTX, its founder and former CEO was found guilty of multiple counts of fraud. While this decision was expected by many, what does it mean for the future of the cryptocurrency markets and more importantly, the retail investors investing their money in them?

Is there going to be any impact on price in crypto markets?

Despite the carnage in the crypto market last year, the asset class has enjoyed a lot of positives in 2023, especially when it comes to Bitcoin, and this decision is unlikely to change that immediately. But it may also give some false hope to some retail investors.

“I think what most retail investors fail to understand right now is that there are still a large amount of assets within the holdings of both FTX and Alameda that have yet to be disposed,” StandardDAO CEO Aaron Rafferty said in an interview.

The actual impact on the prices of cryptos like Bitcoin, Ether and XRP will depend on when the liquidation begins, how much is sold and how quickly. But Rafferty said they could harm retail investors “who are looking at this decision and saying, ‘Wow, yes, the market is as good as ever, let’s buy, it’s a good sign,’ when in reality It is, it is not yet.”

Should the decision restore investor confidence in crypto?

The immediate consequence of the FTX bankruptcy was called the Crypto Winter, which may be over. Volatility in tech stocks and a surge in crypto prices, primarily Bitcoin, saw investors cautiously return to crypto in October.

But investors should not rush to restore their faith in crypto after this decision.

“Crypto exchanges are largely unregulated, and investors should not leave their cryptocurrencies on an exchange. You can and should take custody of your assets. Use exchanges to trade but then remove them to your wallet, ” Peter Eberle, CIO and president of Castle Fund, said in an email.

Many people who lost their money with FTX are still waiting for a refund. The company recently announced a new plan to refund up to 90% of distributable assets, but it is still several steps away from execution.

An Image Makeover for Crypto Markets?

StandardDAO’s Rafferty said he believes it is “a forever stain on crypto for retail investors” and that it needs a rebrand.

This has already begun with the entry of more traditional financial institutions into the industry.

“I was recently at the Coin-Alts conference in San Francisco and one of the speakers commented that no one at the conference was wearing a hoodie, as was the case in 2017 when the first conference took place. More traditional finance people are looking,” Eberle said.

According to Eberle, the biggest takeaway from the decision is that Bankman-Fried is no longer the face of crypto.

Where does crypto go from here?

The presence of more traditional finance players is boosting investor sentiment to some extent.

Overall optimism regarding approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF has increased since BlackRock originally filed for its offering in the summer, and market participants now see approval imminent.

But that enthusiasm over Bitcoin may not extend to other cryptocurrencies. The Bitcoin Dominance Index is at levels not seen since March 2021.

“The key thing is that we have massively favorable conditions for Bitcoin because of BlackRock, Fidelity and two other trillion-dollar-plus asset managers,” said Terence Yang, managing director of Swan Bitcoin, which is filing applications for a spot Bitcoin ETF. And it seems to be going well.” bloomberg,

“On the other hand, you have crypto, which has destroyed the life savings of many Americans – especially the poor and the middle class – through these pump and dumps, these digital penny stocks, which these unregulated casinos are basically Americans are spending on the public, and it doesn’t look so good as it happens,” he said.

Source: www.investopedia.com