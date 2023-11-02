Ever since the Bank of Japan launched a massive bond market experiment in 2016, the biggest question among investors has been how it will end.

Central banks around the world have used bond-buying programs, known as quantitative easing, to support economies for more than a decade. But seven years ago the BoJ went even further, setting a hard cap on 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields.

This week, the BOJ took its biggest step yet toward ending the policy, announcing for the first time that the 1 percent cap on the 10-year yield will now be treated as the reference rate.

The slow reaction from investors to its decision has been a relief to the central bank, which will have to gradually loosen its grip on bonds to avoid turmoil in the trillion-dollar international market.

But the BoJ still has a long way to go before it exits another policy now considered an anomaly: negative interest rates, making it the last major central bank that still sticks to its ultra-loose monetary policy principles. Sticks to one of the. ,

Is yield curve control over?

Investors say the latest decision to remove the hard cap on 10-year JGB yields means the death of YCC.

“The formal end of the YCC will be like a ceremony,” said Daiwa strategist Kazuya Sato. He said that its departure may take place in the beginning of December. “I think the BOJ has managed to start a gradual path toward normalization without causing too much market impact.”

Still, the latest change in the YCC does not mean the end of the BOJ’s quantitative easing measures as it will continue buying “a certain amount” of bonds, though not at the fixed rate of 1 percent, said Chris Jeffrey, head of rates and legal & general investing. Inflation Strategy in Management.

When will Japan end its negative interest rate policy?

Now that the BOJ has canceled its policy of imposing a strict cap on bond yields, investors are focused on when the central bank will raise its policy rate, which is at minus 0.1 percent. UBS expects the BOJ to remove negative interest rates in April while Goldman Sachs predicts the change in October.

According to a simulation by Daiwa, when the BOJ lifts the YCC and ends negative interest rates, the yield on the 10-year JGB is expected to reach around 1.15 percent – ​​suggesting that the cap could be removed entirely. But even then the yield may not increase dramatically.

“Over the past three months, the market is now prepared not only for a move out of negative interest rates, but also for a full interest rate hike next year,” said Steve Donze, deputy head of investments and products at Pictet Asset Management. Short-term interest rates increased in January.

However, when the bank lifts the official limit, it is still expected to conduct bond purchasing operations if it feels it is losing control. It’s a “red rag for a bull” for bond watchdogs who will now test where the BOJ’s limits lie, said one Tokyo-based trader.

Will Japanese investors shift their bond holdings?

Japanese investors are currently the largest foreign owners of US Treasuries and also hold large chunks of Australian and French debt. Investors expect that, as policy begins to normalize in Japan, Japanese institutions will be increasingly motivated to invest at home, a trend expected to accelerate as interest rates rise.

Large Japanese investors who hedge their currency risk, such as insurers, have already slowed foreign bond ownership as the cost of hedging has become prohibitively expensive, leading to a widening yield gap between Japan and other economies. And Japan’s low yield bond market is visible. Relatively attractive.

“The Bank of Japan is creating a really conducive environment for domestic investors to bring capital back and deploy capital at home,” said Ella Hoxha, head of fixed income at Newton Investment Management. “If you’re a Japanese investor you can’t invest in US Treasuries unless you take currency risk – the only attractive market in terms of fixed income is their domestic market.”

Its impact is also likely to be felt on the euro and dollar bond markets, although Japanese investors have not made any significant changes at the moment.

“If long-term yields in Japan rise while hedging costs remain high. , , The negative impact on demand for euro and dollar bonds could be significant, as we could see a strong repatriation of investment to Japan, said Vincent Mortier, chief investment officer at Amundi.

Economists said the BOJ’s ultimate goal was to transfer some of the larger JGB holdings on its balance sheet to the private sector, particularly regional banks. The big question in the coming weeks and months is whether the current level of 10-year JGB yields is attractive enough for dozens of regional Japanese banks to start buying.

What will be the impact on Yen?

So far, the response has been moderate. In the first phase of the BOJ’s gradual withdrawal from the YCC, the money market created a relatively straightforward space for funds to place large bets on the impact of the BOJ’s policies.

They could bet, taking what they viewed as relatively low risk, that the interest rate differential between a tight Federal Reserve and a permanently ultra-loose BOJ would create sustained downward pressure on the yen.

Traders now say the bets are crowded and a bit riskier than before: The Fed appears to be nearing the end of its tightening cycle and the possibility of currency intervention by Japan is on the table.

Market players previously thought financial authorities had drawn a line in the sand around 150 yen against the dollar, but recent trading has shown that the Japanese government is willing to let the yen fall below that level. Some currency analysts believe that if the yen’s decline is not too sharp and too disorderly, the government may allow it to fall to 153 yen.

Morgan Stanley strategists said the dollar’s gains should be limited by intervention risks, estimating the yen would remain around 150 yen to the dollar unless there is a major change in U.S. economic data.

Source: www.ft.com