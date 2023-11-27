What the charts say for the Rolls-Royce share price, near 52-week high!

Image Source: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) shares have performed excellent FTSE 100 Stock in 2023. After rising an astonishing 144% in less than a year, potential investors could be forgiven for asking themselves whether the Rolls-Royce share price is now expensive enough.

Yet, despite trading near 52-week highs, the stock is still down 17% from five years ago. Long-term shareholders will be hopeful that the aerospace and defense giant’s post-pandemic recovery will continue. After all, at £2.41 today, the share price is still well below the all-time high of £4.42 reached in 2014.

So, let’s take a closer look at Rolls-Royce’s investment prospects today.

Evaluation

First, it makes sense to tackle the topic of evaluation directly.

Since the company generates about 47% of its revenue from delivery and maintenance of civil aircraft, it suffered huge losses in the pandemic due to strict travel restrictions. During this period, Rolls-Royce was a loss-making business.

Therefore, I believe it is better to use a company’s price-to-sales (P/S) rather than the more widely used price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to assess company valuation today. It is more informative to look at the ratio.

As the chart above shows, by this metric, Rolls-Royce shares are currently more expensive than at any time in the last five years.

As a result, value investors may have legitimate concerns that the company will struggle to generate similar returns in 2024 compared to the last 12 months.

net debt

Turning to the balance sheet, Rolls-Royce has made good progress in reducing the mountain of debt it built up during the pandemic. In the first half of 2023, this figure increased to £2.75 billion, rising to £5.1 billion by the end of 2021.

All major credit rating agencies now have a positive outlook on Rolls-Royce. That said, the group is yet to return to an investment-grade rating.

agency credit rating moody’s Ba3 fox fur Bibi- s & P bb

free cash flow

I’d like to see the company generate stronger cash flow in the coming years, as it has restrained its outflows recently – but the trajectory looks encouraging. This could translate into a rating upgrade in the future.

CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has admitted that the company was slow to react to the inflationary environment with price increases for its services.

This could be a good sign for improved cash flow in the future. Rolls-Royce certainly has room to leverage its competitive advantage to raise prices further.

profitability

Finally, diluted earnings per share (EPS) are almost back to where they were pre-COVID.

This key profitability metric is the figure that really catches my attention. It tells the story of Rolls-Royce’s remarkable transformation under Erginbilgic’s leadership.

A stock to buy?

It’s fair to say that the rise in the Rolls-Royce share price over the last year has been spectacular.

Continued improvement in civil aviation flight hours, lucrative submarine deals from the AUKUS defense agreement, and groundbreaking technology for small modular nuclear reactors all add weight to the investment case.

However, the stock is not as cheap as it was. Investors may be wise to keep their expectations limited when entering positions today. Nevertheless, I am a shareholder and will maintain my position with the prospect of a possible dividend reinstatement in the near future.

Post Near 52-week high, what the charts say for Rolls-Royce share price! appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Charlie Carman’s position at Rolls-Royce PLC. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com