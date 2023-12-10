What the billion-dollar fight over bankrupt freight company Yellow means for truckers and the economy

Executives at bankrupt trucking company Yellow on Thursday rejected a $1 billion bid from investors that would have revived the storied freight company’s network.

When Yellow, which dates back to the 1920s, ceased operations, it left idle 12,000 trucks, 35,000 trailers and 30,000 workers who could have become the foundation of a new business.

A bipartisan group of senators, including Senators Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, supports the investor rescue plan and is pressuring the Treasury Department to restructure the $700 million CARES Act loan repayment plan.

Semi truck trailers are painted at freight trucking company Yellow’s terminal near the Otay Mesa border between the U.S. and Mexico, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection in San Diego, California, on August 7, 2023.

A group of investors hoping to save shuttered trucking giant Yellow (formerly YRC) were dealt a blow Thursday when executives at the bankrupt company rejected a billion-dollar bid to buy what was left. Would have got a lot. But a group of investors led by trucking executive Sarah Riggs Amico vowed to press on, hopeful that the courts and the Treasury Department will eventually allow them to prevail.

One of the sticking points has been Amico’s request to restructure $700 million CARES Act loan repayments that helped keep the trucking giant afloat during the pandemic. The US Treasury Department says their hands are tied.

“The loan in question was made during the prior administration, and the Treasury is one of several creditors participating in the bankruptcy process. We will continue to work to ensure taxpayers, and affected workers and their families, are treated fairly ” Treasury spokeswoman Ashley Shpittal told CNBC.

Other Treasury officials have said that the loan cannot be modified because Yellow is in bankruptcy and that issuing new loans would require new congressional authorization since the CARES Act authority expires. Yellow’s potential defenders are disputing the Treasury’s legal opinion.

A bipartisan group of eight senators, including Senators Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Ma., have publicly supported efforts to save Yellow and its 30,000 jobs, and have pressured the Treasury to restructure the loan. .

What brought the venerable freight company to the brink?

Yellow, formerly YRC Worldwide, was an iconic presence on America’s highways for generations until its sudden closure in July. Six months and a Chapter 11 filing later, it’s clear there are many shades of yellow. Some people see the yellow of a fading sunset, while others see the bright yellow of a new beginning. Yet, more institutions – such as governments and creditors – are caught in the middle.

When Yellow ceased operations, it left 12,000 trucks and 35,000 trailers idle, which could have become the foundation of a new business. Yellow’s roots go back to a taxi service by the same name in Oklahoma that began in the 1920s.

Over generations, Yellow grew into a freight giant that touched nearly every corner of the American economy, becoming one of the nation’s top 10 freight carriers, with revenues of more than $6 billion in 2022.

But a series of corporate incidents ranging from mismanagement to malfeasance brought the company to the brink. When COVID-19 halted the nation’s supply chain, Yellow received a $700 million lifeline loan through the CARES Act. However, even that was not enough.

Experts say many of the dire predictions of supply chain disruptions and higher freight prices in Yellow’s absence have not yet materialized.

“It has a lot of implications for individuals, but for industries and industry sectors, I don’t see anything significant,” said Michael Belzer, an economics professor at Wayne State University. Before entering academia, Belzer spent 12 years as an OTR driver.

“In a broad sense, one company goes down, other companies rise up and take over,” Belzer said.

How life has become chaotic for truck drivers

YRC Worldwide Inc. in Carlsbad, New Jersey, US on Thursday, December 31, 2009. Drivers were walking to their trucks while at work. YRC Worldwide Inc. Bondholders agreed to swap their debt for equity in the largest U.S. trucker, enabling the company. To avoid a bankruptcy filing that could result in liquidation. Photographer: Jin Li/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Investors hoping to revive Yellow say the market has not recovered and Yellow truck drivers have taken over well-paying union jobs, leaving a void in the economy.

Nathan Skobodas worked for five years as operations manager at the YRC Terminal in Grand Rapids and says former coworkers have had a hard time.

“Colleagues I kept in touch with did not receive similar placements and had their salaries reduced,” Skobodas said.

The lives of many others have been disrupted.

Kenneth Cantley of Rosemont, Minnesota, spent nine years driving for Yellow until he was injured on the job, so he had to leave his position and begin collecting workers’ compensation just before the company closed its doors.

“It made things really messy for a while,” Cantley said.

His worker’s compensation payments stopped coming, and he had no income for eight weeks until an official bankruptcy was filed, and then the payments resumed.

“I struggled without any weekly income,” Cantley said.

Bradley Maroon, assistant director of Hamrick Truck Driving School in Ohio, said Yellow Trucking offered “competitive” wages and a steady, secure job for new truck drivers. He says union jobs at Yellow offered protection and advocacy to new truck drivers.

Maroon said, “And Yellow was the only trucking company I know of where truck drivers never had to sleep in their trucks; they always had them in a hotel room, which is a huge thing.” “

However, overnight trips for Yellow drivers were relatively rare, leading to their jobs being sought by truckers who did not want to be out for several days at a time.

Importance of the less-than-truckload market

Yellow trucking has inhabited a specific segment of the trucking market known as less-than-truckload (LTL). Margins are small, and LTL trucking touches every aspect of people’s lives, whether they realize it or not.

“The diversity of customers in LTL is what makes it different; with LTL, you’ll deliver to homes, hospitals, and barber shops; you don’t have the same customers every day; every day is a new day that’s completely different.” is different than the next,” said Nick Burlingame, school director and certified CDL instructor for Sage Schools in New York.

While LTL has variety and same-day trips, making it attractive to a driver who doesn’t want to be out for multiple days, OTR includes over-the-road days. Burlingame said LTL requires a special subset of drivers who agree to cram their big rigs into tight spots like an urban alley or small parking lot.

Ken Vieth, president of ACT Research, which tracks the freight market, says the higher shipping costs in Yellow’s absence have not yet been made up for. Vieth says LTL rates have increased since Yellow closed, up 4.4 percent month over month in August and .09 percent in September, but Vieth says the increase is likely mostly from July to August. 49 percent was related to the gallon surge in diesel prices. After this there was an increase of 19 percent from August to September. Petrol and diesel prices have been falling regularly since October.

The bankruptcy also comes amid the freight downturn, which has put pressure on the business models of many players in the trucking sector and led to several rounds of layoffs and failures.

“No one is missing yellow,” Vieth said. “They went out of business at the bottom of the freight cycle when there was a lot of excess capacity in the industry.”

In fact, Yellow’s exit from the market actually helped the LTL sector.

“With the demise of Yellow, the LTL portion of the market went from loose to cozy in a weekend,” Vieth said. With the weakest market participants and approximately 10% of LTL market capacity closed, publicly traded LTL carriers (as a group) saw their second-best profitability in the third quarter.

A total of 31,278 trucking companies had to either close their services or transition to larger fleets due to rising fuel costs and falling freight rates, according to data provided by Tank Transport to CNBC in November.

FreightWaves reports that the biggest beneficiary of Yellow’s freight traffic is Georgia-based LTL carrier Saaya, which saw an 11 percent increase in business in the third quarter.

Burlingame agrees that the market is capable of absorbing Yellow’s demise. And because of the driver shortage in the industry, Burlingame says that even if drivers are moving to non-union jobs, they usually still have stronger protections.

“Because of the driver shortage in today’s market, almost all of these companies are treating these drivers well with good pay and the health benefits they have to have if they want to keep them,” Burlingame says.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 02: Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia Sarah Riggs Amico addresses the crowd gathered for a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Former US President Barack Obama joins Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams during a campaign stop. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Sarah Riggs Amico disagrees with that assessment, which is why she and a group of investors are making a last-ditch effort to revive Yellow, but that’s also semantically wrong. If Amico’s bid is accepted, the new company will be called Next Century Logistics. Amico is currently the president of Jack Cooper Trucking, which specializes in hauling automobiles.

According to Amico, the yellow may tarnish the brand, but not the business.

“The business was and still is fundamentally fixable,” Amico said. Emiko grew up in a trucking family and has rescued struggling trucking firms before. Amico says for him the issue boils down to jobs. But a Treasury official said on background that Amico’s bid would only bring back half the jobs lost. A number of former yellow terminals have also been sold at auction as the bankruptcy process progresses.

“An LTL carrier cannot exist without a network of terminals,” Vieth said.

However, Amico, who ran unsuccessfully for a Georgia Senate seat in 2020, is working with the Teamsters, who highlighted Yellow’s bankruptcy and government debt issues, to get some type of deal approved.

“Literally, the No. 1 most important thing is jobs,” Amico says.

The Teamsters did not respond to a request for comment.

For Amico and its investors to succeed in their proposed billion-dollar rescue package, they will have to go through a complex web of auctions, regulations and court and government approvals, which are still not certain. There are still outstanding questions from Yellow’s creditors that are hindering progress. The terms of the deal mean private equity and asset managers will be left with the bulk of Yellow’s assets with little collateral owed to the treasury, employees and other claimants.

However, as more yellow properties are purchased at auctions, any revived LTL business will be much smaller. However, for Emiko, a few jobs saved are better than none.

