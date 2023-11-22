What the autumn statement means for Rishi Sunak’s new economic priorities

The Autumn Statement was the first major announcement after Rishi Sunak unveiled a new series of long-term priorities for the economy.

In a speech on Monday, the Prime Minister said the “next phase” of the government’s plan would focus on reducing debt, cutting taxes, building domestic and sustainable energy, “supporting British business” and providing “world-class” education. Will focus on.

On Wednesday, the Chancellor explicitly mentioned these five priorities when he presented “An Autumn Statement for Growth”.

Below, the PA news agency looks at how his announcements match up with the Prime Minister’s priorities.

-reduce debt

The Chancellor was able to say that he is prepared to meet his fiscal rule which requires reducing the debt to GDP ratio by the fifth year of the forecast period covered by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Underlying debt will still rise from 89% of GDP this year to 93.2% in 2026/27, after which the OBR estimates debt will remain stable and then decline to 92.8% of GDP in 2028/29.

Although this may be in line with Mr Hunt’s fiscal rules, the underlying debt is still estimated to be higher by the end of the decade than it is today.

There are many risks in fulfilling this forecast also. Debt reduction despite persistent inflation requires no change to departmental spending limits – cuts in real terms – while it also depends on assumptions about taxation that may not prove accurate.

In particular, the OBR has assumed that the Government will increase fuel duty in line with inflation rather than keeping it frozen as all Chancellors since 2011 have done. Continuing the moratorium significantly reduces the Chancellor’s leeway and reduces the chances of debt cuts.

-cut taxes

The Autumn Statement included two major tax cuts, which the Chancellor described as “the largest package of tax cuts to be implemented since the 1980s”.

The first cut is a 2 percentage point cut in National Insurance for employees and 1 point for the self-employed, while the Chancellor also announced that “full spending” would be made permanent – ​​making it “the largest business in modern British Tax cut”. History”.

However, the OBR still estimates that the total tax burden will rise to its highest level since the Second World War by 2028/29, reaching 38% of GDP.

Part of this is due to the decision to keep personal allowances stable, which, combined with higher inflation, means more people are either forced to pay tax or pulled into higher tax bands as their wages increase.

-Creation of domestic and sustainable energy

The major energy sector announcement was a series of reforms to planning and grid connection rules, which the Chancellor said would reduce delays in accessing the national grid by 90%.

He said he would offer a rebate of up to £10,000 on energy bills over 10 years for people living near new transmission lines to calm opposition to the new pylons.

Legislative measures are likely to be required to implement many of these reforms, with limited time remaining before the next election.

– Supporting British business

As well as making the entire spending permanent, which is expected to bring in almost £14 billion of investment over the next five years, the Chancellor announced a series of other measures designed to encourage businesses to invest in the UK of.

This includes £4.5 billion of support for strategic manufacturing sectors such as aerospace, life sciences and the car industry and providing more tax relief for loss-making research and development companies.

The Chancellor expects the combined measures to increase business investment by £20 billion a year over the next decade, amounting to 1% of GDP.

But with business investment averaging 9.5% of GDP over the past 10 years, this would bring total investment to 10.5% of GDP – still below the average of 11.2% in France, Germany and the US.

– Providing world class education

The Chancellor made little mention of education in his speech, apart from announcing £50 million to pilot ways to increase the number of apprentices in engineering and “other key growth areas”.

The Government has previously announced £600 million to provide financial incentives to teachers in “key shortage academic and technical subjects” for the first five years of their careers.

Although analysts expect further cuts to the departmental spending cap to meet other government targets, it remains to be seen whether education in the UK can be improved without additional investment.

