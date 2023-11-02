What teachers need to solve the education crisis (hint: nothing more than that) - SmartBrief

(Image credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images) Schroder

Each year, $18 billion is spent on teacher professional development, and teachers spend more than a week attending them. Much of this professional development focuses on giving teachers more teaching strategies, applications of technology, tools, and methods. Do teachers really need this?

From teachers’ perspective, professional development is often viewed as not relevant, effective, and not connected to their core work of helping students learn. Instead, it’s just another thing that teachers have to do, causing them to take up more time planning and grading their classes.

Teachers don’t need more, more, more

The pandemic has further accelerated this trend. Under the pressure of learning gaps resulting from the pandemic, schools and districts are implementing more new mandates, initiatives, and instructional approaches on which teachers have to be trained and execute under tighter systems of control. Not only does this increase the already unsustainable burden on teachers, many of these orders reduce teacher agency, de-professionalize teaching, leading to teachers wanting to leave. A recent study from Finland shows a clear link between low teacher agency and burnout.

When burdens increase and agency decreases, people become exhausted. In America right now, teachers are the most burned-out workers in the country. As more teachers are fired, the teacher shortage becomes worse, increasing the pressure on the remaining teachers, leading to more teachers leaving. Clearly, unless we do something different, education is headed for disaster.

Instead of finding ways to support current teachers to remain in education, most states are trying to solve the teacher shortage by fast-tracking the teacher certification process, filling classrooms with teachers who have failed before them. Even less prepared for the challenges ahead.

So, how do we get out of this mess?

To be vs. to do: a different perspective

Teachers need an approach to teaching that requires less, but delivers high results when it comes to student learning.

One approach that I have found successful for the teachers I work with is to focus more on what teachers do in their classrooms rather than what they do. When teachers are able to bring the most spontaneous, open, best versions of themselves to their students, it not only allows them to reconnect with their passion for teaching, but it benefits the students as well.

Brain research explains why. In stressful situations, the control center in our brain shifts from the prefrontal cortex (the part of our brain that runs our highest cognitive abilities, such as concentration, insight, creativity, and planning) to the more reactive survival parts of our brain (especially gets transferred. limbic system). When our survival brain is in charge, our perspective becomes narrow, and we forget the many tools we have collected through all of our professional development. We become emotional, reactionary. The more stressed we are, the less effective we become.

Researchers are beginning to look at the relationship between student learning and teachers’ emotional states. A study involving 1,102 German elementary school students designed to explore the relationship between teacher well-being and student mathematics achievement found that teachers’ emotional exhaustion was significantly associated with lower student mathematics achievement. An initial systematic review of studies exploring the consequences of teacher stress on students confirms the correlation.

Transforming mirror neurons for a teacher’s benefit

A person’s emotional and mental state is contagious. Mirror neurons explain why. Mirror neurons are a special type of brain cell that mimic the firing patterns of people nearby. This means that when a teacher is anxious, frustrated, and stressed, his or her students’ mirror neurons will activate accordingly, effectively shifting the students out of learning mode and into survival mode themselves. When both teacher and student are operating from lower, reactive parts of their brain, student resistance to learning and classroom management issues increases, which pushes the teacher deeper into stress and frustration. And pushes students into their reactionary mind.

This cycle can undermine effective teaching and learning. However, if the teacher is able to consistently teach from his or her own best-self-learning brain, his or her students’ mirror neurons will follow suit, creating a learning environment in which the teacher has access to his or her best strategies and students. Will receive are in the best mindset to learn. This makes the teacher’s work easier. Because the teacher has access to her prefrontal cortex, she can, immediately, apply the strategies she has learned to best address the needs of the situation.

PD focuses on teacher welfare

To meet the current challenges in education, teachers need professional development that helps them teach in a way that is least costly to them while maximizing student learning.

In Teach From Your Best Self workshops, teachers are guided to first understand why the version of themselves they bring to their classroom matters so much and how they can remain that best self even in the difficult circumstances of teaching. Can keep. One frame I offer teachers is the application of the economics principle of return on investment in teaching.

Return on investment is a formula that investors use to measure the profitability of a particular investment by dividing the profit by the cost, giving the investor a percentage that can be compared with other investment options.

everything can’t be a priority

One of the biggest challenges teachers face is that much of what they are expected to do is presented as urgent and necessary. There is no built-in support or framework that will help teachers prioritize the tasks that are most important. ROI gives teachers a way to cut through the noise and prioritize.

While investors invest money to earn more money, teachers invest their time, energy and attention to facilitate students’ learning. It is important to recognize that a teacher’s time, energy, and attention are limited resources. Investing those resources on one thing leaves them with less money for everything else. Like investors, teachers also want a big payout for each investment. Because what teachers need – a consistent, well-rounded reservoir that allows them to be at their best, day after day, and continue to perform at their best – we cannot afford to continue to demand that teachers Spend yourself to make up for the lack.

By applying ROI to teaching, teachers can begin to prioritize tasks that cost them the least but that yield the most student learning. Training and guiding teachers to make these types of decisions can lead them to greater success with less burnout.

This creates a positive feedback loop. Less wear and tear on the teacher means it becomes easier for the teacher to bring out his or her best for his or her students. This makes it more likely that students will respond to the teacher to bring out their best, making the teacher’s job of bringing out their best much easier.

How administrators can help

When administrators come on board, school processes and policies can be redesigned to remove things from teachers’ plates that are costly to teachers and that produce negligible learning outcomes, allowing teachers to That leaves more time, energy and attention to do the things that actually increase student numbers. Learn.

Giving teachers the support they need to create and maintain this positive feedback loop. Let them bring out their best and inspire the best from your students. This provides a much higher ROI than training teachers to use more teaching tools and methods.

When ROI is used as a framework for developing state and national education policy, education can be improved in a way that is sustainable for teachers and best for students.

jay schroder Has taught high school in both traditional and alternative education settings for 24 years. In 2021, the Oregon Council of Teachers of English honored Schroder with the High School English Teacher of Excellence Award, and in 2022, Jay received the High School Teacher of Excellence Award from the National Council of Teachers of English. He is a teacher, teacher trainer and author “Teach from Your Best Self: A Teacher’s Guide to Advancement in the Classroom.”

Opinions expressed by SmartBrief contributors are their own.

