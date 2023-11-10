What successful early adopters of generative AI have learned

Generative AI starts delivering getty

There has been no shortage of buzz about generic AI in the past year, but is it delivering business results? Perhaps it is time to straighten our perspective. Like any promising technology, it may yield surprising results, or prove to be a huge and expensive disappointment. We need to better understand what sets the forward thinkers in generic AI apart, and how others can emulate their success.

Looking at the work that’s being done so far with generative AI, the folks at LTIMindTree did just that. Their survey, conducted among 450 global executives in August 2023, revealed widespread experimentation with generative AI tools.

Early adopters want to improve the customer experience, advance product design, and unlock data analytics. Surveys show that this has led to increased revenues (80% of leaders reported an increase of at least 5%) and cost savings (up to 40%).

Still, generative AI is still in the hype stage, writes Pascal Bornet, author of the survey report, and “the real challenge is how businesses can adapt, scale, and ethically deploy these tools to achieve tangible results.” Are.”

Early adopters know that AI expertise is still very low and requires outside help. As many as 78% say they lack the appropriate skills, expertise, or knowledge to move forward with AI. The majority, 52%, sought external expertise.

It is these skills that drive the most success in AI efforts. Seven in ten executives say skills availability is a key factor in delivering results from AI. Leadership and support is the second-ranked success factor, cited by six in ten.

What drives success in generative AI?

Access to skilled personnel 69%

Strong leadership and management support 60%

Effective training and education 59%

User-friendly AI technology 53%

Effective Communication and Change Management 51%

Companies moving forward with AI have a strong commitment to AI training, with 71% indicating they are taking measures to upskill their workforce.

Barriers to moving forward with AI include operational costs, challenges related to data quality and availability, and the need to accurately identify appropriate use cases. The majority of AI leaders, 79%, cite ethical, security or regulatory issues as barriers to successful adoption or scaling of generic AI. Accordingly, they place responsible AI a top priority – 79% regularly audit their generative AI use for ethical compliance and potential bias, focusing on reliability, safety, and ethical use of the technology.

faced obstacles

Higher operating costs 85%

Data quality or availability issues 75%

AI strategy gap 72%

Difficulty identifying appropriate use cases 72%

Technical infrastructure challenges 72%

“The accuracy and effectiveness of generative AI solutions depends on the quality, diversity, and relevance of the underlying data used to train AI models,” says Bornet. “It is important to develop and fine-tune narrow, industry-specific language models. “Enriched with industry-specific knowledge, these models enhance content creation and performance.”

As an example, a law domain-specific model requires “specialized training covering terminology, legal text, cases, and specific terminology,” he explains. “Once fine-tuned, these industry-specific models excel at creating content, answering questions or taking action tailored to their respective industries.”