What Spring Hill GM employees say they’re fighting for: ‘We deserve to have a life’

General Motors provided Angie Osborn with almost everything that Spring Hill had provided. It was 1993, when the first car rolled off the assembly line at the city’s GM Saturn plant, and not long after the last manufacturing plant in California where it served was shuttered.

The company flew him from the Golden State and put him up at a hotel in Spring Hill, which owned a restaurant, and took him on a tour of the plant. When he started there, he had enough money to live well and build his own house.

A lot has changed after 30 years. What was once a farming town of just over 1,500 people is now a medium-sized city of over 50,000 people.

UAW Region 8 Director Tim Smith listens to a phone call with UAW President Shawn Fenn and other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill after announcing a strike following 44 days of negotiations with United Auto Workers Local 1853 in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Sunday, October 29, 2023.

And what was once a job that workers say could support an entire family, now many are living paycheck to paycheck or working second jobs.

Workers at the plant walked off the production line at 5 p.m. Saturday, joining thousands of other United Auto Workers workers across the country who have been striking since Sept. 15 for better contracts for workers. Their demands include: better wages for all workers, better benefits and more job security as the automaker sees record profits.

UAW Region 8 Director Tim Smith called several local union leaders, including UAW Local 1853 President John Rutherford and Shopify President Jason Spain, after receiving information from UAW President Shawn Fenn.

“I called Jason (Spain) and said, ‘We’re attacking. Get everybody out in an hour,’” Smith said. “And it was incredible to hear his voice.”

Vanderbilt University finance professor Josh White, a former economist at the Securities and Exchange Commission, said UAW Spring Hill’s involvement in the strike “reflects its position of strength in bargaining with GM after tentative agreements with Ford and Stellantis. “

The GM said he was disappointed by the decision to extend the strike to Spring Hill.

“Given the progress we have made, we are disappointed by the UAW’s actions. “We continue to bargain with the UAW in good faith and our goal is to reach an agreement as quickly as possible,” a statement from a GM spokesperson said.

Most picketers said they were surprised but excited to join the fight. The energy at the handful of picket sites near Union Hall and the plant on Sunday was a mix of optimism, camaraderie and a little righteous anger.

Sherry Barger holds a sit-in with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

“We fight not just for ourselves but for all our local (workers). It’s not just us. If it weren’t for our jobs, they wouldn’t have jobs,” said Sherry Barger, who has worked at the plant for 7.5 years.

Auto manufacturing made Spring Hill what it is today.

The City of Spring Hill website reads, “After the GM plant opened, a large influx of newcomers transformed the small town into a city”. ,[T]The energy and vitality of these newcomers allowed the city to advance in the arts, business, and education. The Saturn Plant became the cornerstone of Spring Hill’s economy.”

Smith said better wages for workers help boost the local economy because employees have more money to spend at local stores and restaurants.

Barger’s husband, David, and son, Michael Barger, both work at the plant. Michael, 26, started working at the plant two weeks after high school.

David Barger and Michael Barger stand with other workers near the Spring Hill General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

He has a wife and two kids that he’s trying to support, but it’s hard. He said he mostly lives paycheck to paycheck.

Osborne said she is fighting so that new employees like Michael can have the same opportunities she had. In 1993, she said she earned about $18 an hour; Today that’s about $34 an hour, adjusted for inflation.

“Young people really need this,” Osborne said.

Spring Hill General Motors plant workers Robert "Bart" Bartenbach and Angie Osborn picket outside the plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, October 29, 2023.

Workers say starting wages are now too low, adjusted for inflation. Dwayne Kelly, who was recently rehired at the plant, makes $18.75, which he said is the amount typically paid to new employees in his position, even though he already has six years of experience.

He has put his body at stake for the GM. He said that one day at work in 2017, when he was pulling a gas tank off a table to put in a car, he pulled a muscle in his biceps and shoulder.

Kelly said that because of the plant’s medical procedures, which he says require workers to be seen three times by on-site medical staff before being referred to an outside doctor, he went back on the line. (A GM spokesperson did not confirm at the time of publication Sunday whether this is standard procedure at the plant.)

He also injured his other hand in the same manner, he said.

“It took me two and a half years to get the surgery,” Kelly said.

Tia March, 34, is a single mother who has been working at the plant since 2016. She lives an hour away from work. She works six days a week, from 4 pm to 1:15 am, which means she doesn’t have much time to spend with her son, who is 11.

“I can’t really be a mother,” March said.

He said he and other employees deserve more.

“I think we deserve to have a life, too. I think (GM executives) do it, so why shouldn’t we?” March said. “Especially if we’re actually making cars here.”

White hopes these latest actions will be the final phase of the strike that began in September, especially after the recent agreements reached between Ford and Stellantis.

“At this point, the UAW has a better bargaining position. …It is clear that the UAW leadership wants to take advantage of the recent agreements with Ford and Stellantis to increase pressure on GM for concessions,” White said. “I would not be surprised to see these negotiations conclude within a week or two, with the union getting the wage increases and benefits package agreed to by Ford and Stellantis.”

Evan Meelins is justice correspondent for The Tennessean. Contact him at emea[email protected] or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter. @iwanmiAhey,

This article originally appeared on The Nashville Tennessean: Spring Hill GM strike: What employees say they’re fighting for

Source: www.bing.com