What should investors expect for the economy, stock market, bonds, and crypto in 2024?

key takeaways

US economic growth is likely to slow as higher interest rates weigh on consumers and businesses.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates earlier than expected in 2024 have fueled a rally in risk assets.

If the Fed eases monetary policy, which now looks likely, and bond yields stabilize, the stock market rally could continue.

Corporate earnings are set to rise to record levels on a nominal basis, but the S&P 500’s valuations remain high by historical standards.

Bitcoin and other crypto assets are headed for a surge in 2023 and more retail investors could gain exposure through the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC.

If 2023 was the year when rising interest rates threatened to bring a never-ending recession and derail the stock market rally that still appears to be stalled, investors are hoping that 2024 will bring stabilization and normalization. will bring. However, what is considered stable and normal has changed dramatically over the years, and investor expectations need to change with it. Here’s a look at the key issues to keep an eye on.

economic expectations

Don’t get used to the rapid pace of 5.2% GDP growth set by the US economy in the third quarter of 2023. This was driven by credit-driven consumer spending. This may be the last lick for families who have almost exhausted the government stimulus they received from mid-2020 to the end of 2021.

U.S. gross domestic product growth is likely to weaken to 1.3% in 2024, according to a survey of private forecasters compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia because of the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate-hike campaign that began in March last year. And geopolitical uncertainties have an impact on the outlook.

Still, most economists believe the US will avoid a recession and could achieve the so-called “soft-landing” the Federal Reserve is hoping for. Ines McPhee, chief global economist at Oxford Economics, says it would be like a “soft-ish” landing. “Inflation will continue to decline, but at a much more gradual pace due to the gradual easing of labor market conditions over 2023.” McAfee said, noting that this would prompt the Fed to start cutting rates later in the year.

Interest Rates: Higher in the Long Run? In fact?

The Fed acknowledged this week that it expects to start cutting its benchmark fed funds rate next year, the first time during the current tightening cycle that the Fed has signaled a willingness to put the brakes on its efforts to fight inflation. The news boosted stocks, sending the Dow to a new high, and reinforcing the belief among market participants that the Fed will cut rates again soon and again in 2024.

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, fed funds futures are currently indicating a 75% chance that the Fed will cut the fed funds rate at least a quarter percentage point from the current range of 5.25-5.50% when the central bank meets on March 20. will do it. The market is pricing in about a 99% chance that the benchmark rate will be at least a full percentage point lower by the end of next year, with a 70% chance it will be a full 150 basis points lower.

The market may be getting ahead of itself, as Fed officials themselves are projecting only a 75 basis-point cut, according to a summary of economic projections released this week, along with the announcement that the Fed will keep rates at 22-. Kept stable. Year highest.

Investors who are hoping for a rate cut soon should be careful what they wish for, Charles Schwab warns in its 2024 US Outlook.

Chief investment strategist Liz Ann Saunders and senior investment strategist Kevin Gordon wrote in the report, “It may be that if the Fed is cutting rates by mid-2024, it is due to further declines in the economy – particularly labor.” in the market.” “In fact, one of our key expectations for the coming year is that the Fed will begin to shift its focus from the inflation side of its dual mandate to the employment side of its dual mandate.”

A rise in unemployment, if it occurs, could be the final straw to break the proverbial back of consumer spending, which drives two-thirds of U.S. GDP.

Stock Market: Can the rally continue?

The stock market recovery in 2023 was the rally few investors wanted to believe in. The rally from the 2022 bear market bottom actually began in October of that year, and stocks have started the year on a high even as inflation remains stubbornly high. While the rally was largely driven by the Magnificent Seven – Apple (APPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), META (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA). —Investors were finally able to find relief after a brutal 2022 loss.

trading view

Given the 23% rise for the S&P 500 and the 42% rise for the Nasdaq 100 so far this year, investors are probably wondering whether this trend will continue as long as it remains subject to Newton’s first law of motion. May it not happen. If that happens, what will derail the rally? There are several possibilities:

A ‘hard landing’ for the economy In which unemployment increases and consumer spending decreases, which leads to recession.

In which unemployment increases and consumer spending decreases, which leads to recession. Corporate earnings weaker than expected , If companies find that their sales are slowing and their profit margins are shrinking, they may lower their profit forecasts, reduce their share repurchases, cut their dividends and Can fire more employees. Analysts currently expect total earnings of S&P 500 companies to hit a record high in 2024, according to data compiled by FactSet. This brings the target for the S&P 500 to 5,059, which is now around 4,700.

, If companies find that their sales are slowing and their profit margins are shrinking, they may lower their profit forecasts, reduce their share repurchases, cut their dividends and Can fire more employees. Analysts currently expect total earnings of S&P 500 companies to hit a record high in 2024, according to data compiled by FactSet. This brings the target for the S&P 500 to 5,059, which is now around 4,700. increased valuation The rally can also be derailed in case of any economic slowdown. According to Jurien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity, the trailing price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 is 22X, and the forward P/E ratio is 20X. That’s not cheap, and it puts the current equity risk premium at 3.9% – a level that will make cautious investors think twice about diving into stocks.

lessons from history

Beyond the fundamentals, investors can look to history for some clues about how the stock market might perform in 2024. For example, according to Ben Carlson of Ritholtz Wealth, after a year of gains of 20% or more for the S&P 500, the index gained more 65% of the time, or 22 out of 34 years. The average return after 20 or more years was 8.9%.

It’s also a presidential election year, and while that typically brings volatility to the capital markets, the stock market has been higher 19 times out of the last 23 election years, or 83% of the time, according to First Trust. Moreover, the results are close enough no matter which party wins the Oval Office. First Trust said that when a Democrat was in office and a new Democrat was elected, total returns for the year averaged 11.0%. When a Democrat was in office and a Republican was elected, total returns for the year averaged 12.9%.

bonds want to bounce back

After a three-year bear market that drove long-term US Treasuries down 25%, a pause in interest rate hikes has finally stabilized the Treasury market. But that doesn’t mean bond yields, which move inversely to bond prices, will return to 2021 levels. US 10-year Treasury yields rose above 5% in late October 2023 as doubts grew about the Fed’s ability to make a soft landing. But as those doubts have mostly dissipated, sending 10-year yields down to around 4%, the U.S. balance sheet is still a mess, with a $33 trillion deficit.

Mark Cabana of BofA Securities says the US fiscal stance has deteriorated, as has its net international investment position. Traditional foreign buyers of Treasuries – the Bank of Japan and the People’s Bank of China – have reduced their purchases of US bonds and lost appetite for owning what is considered the safest, most widely held asset on the planet. Is.

Although the appetite for Treasuries has waned, they still dominate capital markets, with $20.8 trillion issued so far this year, up 34% from a year earlier, according to the latest data from SIFMA. According to Vanguard, the outlook for government bonds has improved dramatically as the U.S. economy stabilizes and interest rates decline. The index fund giant now expects US bonds to deliver nominal annual returns of 4.8% – 5.8% over the next decade, according to its 2024 Outlook. This is a big change for fixed income investors, who have experienced modest returns of 1.5%-2.5% for the past several years.

Crypto goes to main street

You might think that the collapse of crypto brokers like FTX and enforcement actions against Binance and Coinbase (COIN) would have devastated the price of popular tokens like Bitcoin and Ether (ETH). think again. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is up 150% so far this year as some investors believe the crypto market is actually safer than ever. They may be right. Crypto is set to hit Main Street in 2024 and there are a lot of eyes on it now that a Bitcoin ETF is set to be approved for retail investors.

trading view

Several ETF issuers, including Grayscale, Valkyrie, and VanEck, have had their applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs under review by the SEC for over a year, but crypto watchers are confident that the regulator will finally approve them in the first quarter. That’s because the world’s largest traditional asset managers like BlackRock (BLK) and Fidelity have stepped up their plans for spot Bitcoin ETFs, opening the door for more retail investors to gain exposure to these digital currencies.

Furthermore, Bitcoin, the most widely held crypto asset, is nearing another halving event this spring. Bitcoins are created or mined, and only 21 million coins will be created. Miners who verify Bitcoin transactions and successfully add the next block to the blockchain receive Bitcoin as a reward. Halving cuts the miner’s reward in half.

Since 19 million Bitcoins have already been mined, the halving process means even tighter supply for a scarce asset that is already in demand. According to Rick Edelman, founder of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals, prices could go even higher due to scarcity and widespread acceptance through ETFs.

trend in motion

While nothing is certain about next year, investors can expect many trends to persist in the absence of a black swan event in late 2023.

Inflation will continue to moderate, which will drive up bond yields and interest-rate sensitive products such as mortgages. As yields stabilise, although at higher levels than in the last ten years, investors will continue to have options for equities, which may be under pressure given the rich valuations.

But a lot depends on when and by how much the Federal Reserve plans to cut interest rates. Given the outperformance of equity and crypto markets in 2023, based on the assumption that the Fed will become more dovish early next year, 2024 could either bring a rude awakening for investors, or a soft landing and recent recovery. May bring continuation of trends.

Source: www.investopedia.com