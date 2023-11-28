What should I do with my 401(k) once I retire? , SmartAsset

Managing your 401(k) in retirement is just as important as managing it up to that point.

There are many reasons for this but the big one is that you will need this money for a long time. With good health and good fortune, you can spend almost the same amount of time in retirement as you did at work.

So, in effect, allocating and growing this money will become your new job. But taxes, required minimum distributions and other hurdles may stand in the way. Being familiar with the rules can help you keep your 401(k) for as long as possible.

Leaving your employer allows you to restructure your account

Perhaps the most immediate issue is that retirement triggers what the IRS calls “separation.” It simply means that you have left your employer for some reason, whether it be retirement, layoff, resignation, or something else.

Separation allows you to change how and where you keep your money, and you have many options for how to do this. You could simply cash out your 401(k) and move it into a standard portfolio, but this is a bad idea that will trigger hefty taxes. Instead, there are three common options:

Keep your 401(k)

Most employers allow individual workers to keep their 401(k) as long as it maintains a minimum balance, typically $5,000 (or $7,000 starting in 2024). If you like the structure of your plan, and if it’s an option, you can leave your money in the 401(k) unchanged.

You cannot make fresh contributions to the scheme after you retire – only withdrawals. You’ll also continue to pay 401(k) plan fees to the account administrator, which are more noticeable if not offset by new contributions. Finally, once your balance falls below the minimum, you can take the balance outright or transfer it to an IRA.

IRA Rollover

If you want to manage your own investments, or if you want to continue contributing to your plan, you can take your money out of the 401(k) and put it into an IRA and/or Roth IRA. Any money you put into a Roth IRA will be taxed at the time of conversion, so expect a big bill at first, but significant gains later.

Unlike a 401(k), you can contribute to an IRA in retirement, but only with earned, taxable income. This means you can’t take portfolio gains and reinvest them in an IRA.

annuity conversion

It is also common to convert your retirement portfolio into an annuity. Buying a lifetime annuity early in your retirement is a good way to secure guaranteed, predictable income.

The problem is that annuities Are Guarantee. Your income won’t go down, but it also won’t increase to compensate for inflation. Ideally, this is a good choice if the annuity will generate enough money to reinvest some of it, helping you build a growth-oriented portfolio for the future.

Planning for RMDs and Taxes

Your required minimum distributions begin at age 73. For most people this is not a factor, as they will have already started taking income from their portfolio. However, if you have other portfolios, a job, generous Social Security or any other form of income, be sure to prepare for those shortcomings.

Prepare for taxes too.

The downside of a 401(k) is that you have to pay taxes on your withdrawals. The IRS taxes your portfolio’s gains when you convert your assets into cash, and you pay those taxes at ordinary income rates rather than capital gains rates. This will reduce your effective income, and the size of your withdrawal will affect your Social Security benefit taxes, so budget appropriately.

Allocate your wealth for security and growth

In most cases you will still need to plan for long-term investments. If you roll your portfolio into an IRA, you’ll need to manage your entire retirement individually. With annuities, you’ll need a plan for growth, and even if you keep your 401(k), you can choose to reinvest excess withdrawals in a private portfolio.

In all cases, it’s important to remember that retirement is just the next step in your portfolio, not its finish line. You need to plan for protection more than ever before, because you no longer have the income and time to compensate for portfolio losses. However, you also need to plan for some growth, as this money will ideally need to last 30 years or more. Although living to age 95 and older may seem unlikely, you don’t want to just run out of money in your later years.

Work with a financial advisor to find the right balance between those poles. You want a portfolio that keeps your money safe, but also maintains some momentum for a comfortable future.

ground level

Once you retire, you have several options for managing your 401(k), ranging from taking personal charge of your money to leaving it where it is. Whatever decision you make, be sure to consider it carefully, because money management in retirement is just as important as building a nest egg in the first place.

401(k) management tips

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/bernardbodo

Source