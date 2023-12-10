What Sam Altman did was so bad he got fired from OpenAI

New details reveal that Sam Altman used his power at OpenAI to manipulate employees and board members. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

More details have emerged about Sam Altman’s ouster at OpenAI.

New reports suggest that Altman may have been a manipulative leader at times.

The report said Altman pitted board members and staff against each other to maintain power.

In the days following Sam Altman’s ouster from OpenAI on November 17, employees inside the company and many members of the broader tech community compared this move to a coup ,

The story immediately following his dismissal was that the broader ranks of OpenAI liked Altman and that his sudden dismissal was shocking – an irregular move by a board that was prioritizing ideology over the demands of its stakeholders and the wishes of its employees. .

But over the past few weeks, new details have emerged that shed more light on the board’s decision , which was eventually reversed by a circuitous route , To fire Altman.

These new details reveal that Altman is a skilled corporate schemer who manipulated people and perceptions within OpenAI to maintain her own position, and that her tactics rubbed some people in the organization the wrong way.

altman vs toner

When OpenAI’s board Altman’s dismissal was first announced On November 17, it provided no explanation, except that Altman “has not been consistently forthright in his communications with the board.”

But new reporting suggests the board may have been referring to instances in which Altman alienated board members from each other — particularly those who disagreed with his aggressive approach to implementing AI technology. Since its inception, OpenAI has been in tension over how carefully they should proceed given the technology’s potential threat to humanity.

The Altmans didn’t always see eye to eye Board Member Helen Toner For example.

In October, Toner, a researcher who works at a think tank based at Georgetown University, published a paper It not only praised OpenAI’s rival Anthropic for delaying the release of its chatbot, Cloud, but also criticized the “frantic corner-cutting” release of ChatGPT.

According to , Altman called Toner about the paper and said it “could create problems” for the Federal Trade Commission, which was already investigating OpenAI.

According to the Times report, Toner offered to write an apology to OpenAI’s board, but Altman himself later emailed OpenAI executives and told them that he had reprimanded Toner. “I didn’t think we were on the same page on the harm of all this,” he wrote in that email, according to the Times.

Altman may have created tension between Toner and another board member, Tasha McCauley, due to their confrontation.

Altman called other OpenAI board members and told them that McCauley, a tech entrepreneur and scientist at the RAND Corporation, wanted to remove Toner from the board, people with knowledge of the discussions told the Times. When board members later asked him about the incident, McCauley said it was “absolutely false.”

altman vs Sutskever

Altman and chief scientist (and former board member) of OpenAI Ilya Sutskever There was also a strained relationship. Their differences were basically ideological.

Sutskever was seen at OpenAI as an AI “visionary” with an academic approach, which wouldn’t necessarily sit well with an engineer like Altman, people familiar with the situation previously told Business Insider. He Concerned that Altman is pressuring OpenAI to develop The technology was too fast and wanted to take a more cautious approach.

Over time, Sutskever also became frustrated with being “left out of decisions” about ChatGPT-5 and plans to grow the product and the company, sources previously told Business Insider.

According to the Times, tensions reached a fever pitch in October when Altman promoted a researcher to the equivalent level of Sutskever. According to the Times report, Sutskever saw this as an insult to his reputation at the company and, in protest, told other board members that he could step down, which he saw as a demand that they come to an agreement between Sutskever or Altman. Choose.

altman vs everyone else

Some of the six board members at the time found Altman to be deceitful and overly calculating. According to The New Yorker, many of them had backgrounds in nonprofits or academia, and Altman’s “move fast and break things” tech executive approach didn’t necessarily sit well with them.

“They felt Sam had lied,” a person familiar with the board’s discussions told The New Yorker. As The New Yorker reports, they were so intimidated by Altman’s tactics that when they started talking about removing him, they were intent on making sure it would be a surprise. A person familiar with their discussions told the outlet, “It was clear that, as soon as Sam found out, he would do anything he could to undermine the board.”

In a meeting with OpenAI staff two nights after Altman was ousted, Sutskever said this is an explanation The reason for Altman’s firing was from the board after he learned that Altman had given two board members two different opinions about a member within the organization, sources familiar with the meeting previously told Business Insider. The second explanation Sutskever offered was that Altman had allegedly given the same project to two different people in the organization.

Altman himself has not denied that he had conflicts with the board before his ouster. “It is clear that there were genuine misunderstandings between me and the board members,” he said. wrote Less than two weeks after his eviction on X.

Media is not supported by AMP.

Tap for the perfect mobile experience.

Altman has not publicly addressed allegations that he was difficult to work with, but in an interview with Trevor Noah last week he acknowledged that there was a need for more voices on the board related to AI safety. He told Noah, “I’m excited to get a second chance to get all these things right. And we got them clearly wrong before.”

Altman’s removal was so brief that it had the support of the broader organization. it The wave of heart emojis has started OpenAI officials and a letter of support from employees He is threatening to leave the job if not reinstated. However, not everyone in the company supported Altman.

According to the Washington Post, some of OpenAI’s senior leaders came to the board with complaints about Altman. According to the Post’s report, they suggested Altman might be disrupting workflow at OpenAI, and some — including people who manage large teams — said Altman pitted employees against each other in problematic ways. will do it.

The comments prompted the board to review Altman’s conduct as CEO. One employee told the board that Altman became “hostile” after the employee shared critical feedback with him. Altman then began belittling a member of that team, the source told the Post.

The fact that Altman was reinstated as CEO so quickly following any of these allegations was not enough for the company’s powerful backers like Microsoft. Sutskever has also expressed regret for his actions. Still, word on the street is that Altman may have gotten the message that it’s time to rebuild his image.

WATCH NOW: Insider Inc’s popular videos.

It’s loading…

Source: www.businessinsider.com