What Rights Come With Your NFT – Forbes – Cryptosaurus

As non-fungible tokens (NFTs) become increasingly mainstream, investors are discovering that not every collectible is created equally.

Specifically, it refers to the rights and privileges that come with the respective NFT. For example, while there are some collections that may give owners full rights to commercialize their property, many others restrict what a person can and cannot do with their property. This is not a new concept, as anyone who watches a football game on Sunday is probably familiar with the boilerplate message stating that depictions of the game may be aired without the written consent of the National Football League and the network that airs the program. can be done. can not be done.

Although many people have no intention of opening a T-shirt shop with pictures of bored or mutant apes right now, these situations still matter because they can directly impact the demand and value of certain collections.

To delve deeper into these important issues, forbes spoke to Stuart Levy, Partner, Blockchain and Digital Assets, an expert on this topic; Intellectual Property and Technology at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP & Associates.

Forbes: What types of laws most apply to NFTs from a commercialization standpoint? Can you also tell the difference between trademark and copyright?

Stuart Levy: The two most commonly applied laws are copyright and trademark. Copyright law is designed to protect original works of authorship. We usually associate it with creative works like books, still images, videos and music. Trademark law protects words, logos, or short phrases that specify the original source.

Forbes: How do these apply to NFTs?

Levi: Trademark issues always apply in the Web3 field, because like any industry, you have brands that want to protect rights in their names and logos. Copyright law was not given much attention until NFTs came along. This is because the digital works associated with NFTs are almost always copyrightable works of authorship.

Forbes: What rights do you get when you buy an NFT?

In general, unless there is a formal grant of rights, you do not get any rights in the digital work associated with an NFT. To date, three models have been released. One model is that when you buy an NFT you get no intellectual property rights in the underlying work, other than the right to use it for your personal, non-commercial use. NBA Topshot (see chart) is a good example of this. And this is in line with the way digital collectibles and artworks have traditionally been sold. A second model has emerged in the last year, specifically with profile picture NFTs, based on the idea that not granting commercial rights is contrary to the ethos of Web3 and the concept of decentralization, where the community is together. Those projects provide commercial rights to artwork you own. Some examples are bored ape and doodle. They grant you commercial rights in the artwork of the NFT you purchase, meaning you have the right to create and sell products like t-shirts, mugs, and posters using your artwork. However, commercial rights come in many different forms. Some projects may limit the scope of your business rights. So maybe I can create and sell physical merchandise, but I can’t turn it into a streaming service or create video content, for example. Some projects limit how much money you can make from your commercialization efforts. So they set it at $100,000 per year (MeBits & Doodles has such a limit). The third model is to put the artwork in the public domain, meaning it is free for anyone to use. (NounsDAO is an example).

Forbes: Do these rights and privileges transfer during resale?

Levi: The only way to convey rights is if you have an agreement that states those rights. In the world of intellectual property, silence means that no rights are claimed. In the primary sale, you will often have to click the “I agree” button. But, often those terms do not apply with NFTs, meaning that in connection with a secondary sale I may purchase an NFT but the rights associated with that NFT were not presented to me and I never agreed to them. So this leaves you in a bit of an unknown place as to what rights you have.

Forbes: What advice do you have for buyers looking to purchase NFTs (note that this is not legal advice)?

Levi: The reality today is that each project offers different commercial rights, some offering none at all. Most NFT projects and marketplaces have terms and conditions that contain a variety of limitations, restrictions, and risk assumptions, and a buyer should read them carefully; They are there for a reason.

