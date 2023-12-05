What qualifies as an HSA qualified expense?

You don’t need to be a patient on Grey’s Anatomy to benefit from a health savings account. Grays , [+] Anatomy – Good as Hell, amid the need for more surgeons, who tries to convince Bailey to change her specialization. Elsewhere, Link accuses Amelia of taking the lead while treating a patient remotely, and Winston gives an out-of-the-box look on Grey’s Anatomy, Thursday, April 22 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) Has come up with an idea. ABC. (Richard Cartwright via Getty Images) Richard Flood, Jung Park ABC via Getty Images

I was shopping for a sauna recently and was surprised to see a note from several sellers that read “Your purchase may be HSA eligible,” which got me thinking. What other purchases may qualify?

-What is HSA?

A health savings account lets you save money for various health care expenses. You contribute money to an HSA on a pre-tax basis (you don’t have to pay income taxes on your contributions each year). From there, you can use your HSA funds to pay for (or reimburse yourself) health care costs. While your HSA funds can be used at any time, you can contribute to a health savings account only if you have an HSA-qualified health care plan (called a high-deductible health plan (HDHP).

If you’re not using your HSA funds, you can earn interest on the balance or even invest your HSA balance. Your interest or investment gains will grow tax-free if you ultimately use the funds for qualified medical expenses.

Prescriptions and doctor visits may be obvious, but there may be other health care expenses, too. , [+] Reimbursable from your HSA. getty

-What are HSA qualifying expenses?

A variety of things may be considered eligible expenses for HSA reimbursement. Some are obvious, like medical copays, teeth cleaning, prescriptions, daycare, or au pair services. Others are less obvious, like over-the-counter medications or even sleep aids. Surprisingly, you can’t pay health insurance premiums with HSA funds. The exception to this is that Medicare premiums are eligible for HSA reimbursement.

-What are health savings accounts typically used for?

For many people, it’s easier to spend down your HSA balance than you have to cover routine medical, dental, or vision expenses. Take pictures of your teeth cleaning, annual physical exam, and all the tests that go with them and the adjustment of your glasses or contacts.

For those with larger HSA balances, there is an even longer list of reimbursable health care expenses. You may also be able to cover health-related travel expenses. A friend recently traveled from Los Angeles to see a specialist at the Mayo Clinic. They can potentially be reimbursed for their medical treatment, their flight, hotel, meals, and Uber to the clinic.

-What can you not use HSA funds for?

As you can see from the list of HSA-eligible medical expenses below, not everything health-related can be reimbursed from your health savings accounts. I won’t list everything you can’t use your HSA funds for. Nevertheless, this list will include expenses that will not meaningfully promote the healthy function of your body or are not specifically related to preventing or treating an illness or disease. Some common examples would include supplements or even weight loss programs that are not specifically prescribed by a physician.

Should you spend or invest your HSA? getty

-When should you use vs? Save your HSA funds?

If you’re in a good financial situation, consider investing your contributions in a long-term HSA. If you leave the money invested, you can get the benefit of compound interest and also get reimbursed for current medical expenses at a later date.

Many of my financial planning clients treat their HSA as an additional retirement account that they can essentially turn into a tax-free income source to pay for medical expenses in the future (or from the past). Make your contribution to an HSA each year (ideally max it out), invest the money, and set up a file on your computer (or in the cloud) to save all your Medicare reimbursable receipts in one place. Once you need some money (or retire), reimburse years of medical expenses from your accumulated HSA funds.

If you’re drowning in credit card debt, your strategy may be different. It would help if you contributed to an HSA to get the tax deduction. However, you may want to reimburse yourself for medical expenses as they arise. There’s no reason to put those medical expenses on a credit card with more than 20% interest.

HSA Expense Eligibility List

As a financial planner, I strive to help you make the most of your available investments, retirement, and other tax-advantaged accounts like HSAs. Keep reading as we share a long list of medical expenses that your HSA should reimburse.

Rules and regulations may change, so check your plan’s specific reimbursable expense guidelines. How a purchase is described or coded can affect whether your HSA will reimburse you. For example, let’s say you pay for a prescription at your pharmacy, but the only proof of purchase is your credit card bill showing the name of the pharmacy. In that case, you probably won’t have enough evidence to prove your reimbursable expenses. On the other hand, if you have a detailed receipt showing the name of the prescription or at least saying “Pharmacy”, you will be in better shape.

Going to the chiropractor is an example of an HSA eligible expense. getty

General Reimbursable HSA Medical Expenses

A variety of medical expenses are reimbursed from your HSA balance. This list includes some of the most common reimbursable health savings account expenses.

· Acupuncture

artificial limbs

· birth control

Blood Sugar Test Kit for Diabetics

Colonoscopy

· Chiropractor

Contact lenses and solutions

COVID-19 testing

Crutches

Dental visits

Doctor’s office visits and co-payments

Qualified long-term care insurance premiums

· Glasses

Feminine hygiene products

· Enhancement of fertility (including in-vitro fertilization)

· Flu Vaccine

· guide Dogs

· hearing aids

· Infertility treatment

insulin

Lab Fees

· Long Term Care Services

Medical alert bracelet

Medical Records Fee

Orthodontics

Orthotic insert

· Over-the-counter medicines and drugs (see more information below)

· Personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and hand sanitizers

· physical therapy

prescriptions

· Psychiatric care

· Psychologist

Rehabilitation

Special education expenses including tuition for a child with learning disability due to mental disorders (doctor recommended)

· speech therapy

Smoking cessation programs (including nicotine gum or patches, if prescribed)

· Surgery

· Vaccines

· vasectomy

· vision Quest

Walker, cane

· wheelchair

HSA Reimbursable Over-the-Counter Medications

Many medical illnesses can be treated with over-the-counter medications. Here are some of the things your HSA should reimburse for without requiring a doctor’s prescription.

Acid controller

·Acne medicine

· medicine of Allergy

Anti-diarrhea medicine

Cold and flu medicine

· eye drops

· Feminine products

Treatment of piles

· Laxatives or stool softeners

Medicines for motion sickness

Nasal spray

Ointment for cuts, burns or rashes

Pain relievers, such as aspirin or ibuprofen

· Sinus medicine

· Sleep aid

Services that may be eligible with a complete medical necessity letter

The list of medical expenses that can be reimbursed from an HSA becomes longer if you have a completed medical necessity letter from a doctor.,

-Weight loss programs – This will be reimbursed only if it is aimed at treating a specific disease.

-Compression wear – consider antiembolism socks or hose. It is usually worn while flying long distances.

-CPR training

-Special home modifications – especially for physically challenged person.

Can you use your HSA to pay for spouse or dependent medical expenses?

Yes, you can pay for qualified medical expenses for your spouse or dependent from your HSA.,

2024 HSA Contribution Limits

The Health Savings Account contribution limits for 2024 are $4,150 for individuals and $8,300 for family coverage. People age 55 and older can make a catch-up contribution of $1,000.

If you were to contribute $8,300 per year for 20 years (assuming a 10% return on investments), you could have about $475,000 to pay for medical expenses. Remember, this may be for medical expenses you have already incurred or are expecting to incur.

