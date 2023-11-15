What October Retail Sales Could Mean for This Market Rally

yahoo finance video

Cathie Wood talks spot bitcoin ETF approval, Tesla and the Fed

Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of ARK Investments, is known for making big, bullish bets on investments like Tesla (TSLA) and Bitcoin (BTC-USD). It is now teaming up with 21Shares on a new crypto-based ETF. With a base case of $600,000-$650,00, Wood is bullish on Bitcoin, although he believes it could go even higher if the spot Bitcoin ETF is approved. On the subject of the spot Bitcoin ETF that ARK Invest has applied for, Wood believes “something has changed,” as the Securities and Exchange Commission responded with questions rather than rejecting his latest application outright. Gave. To Wood, it’s a sign that the chances of approval “have gone up.” Asked about the economy by Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Wood argues that weakness in the housing and auto markets are showing signs of a recession, adding that based on what he’s heard on the earnings call “you would think we Are in recession.” Wood says the Federal Reserve is paying attention to lagging indicators, one of which is the consumer price index, which he believes “will turn negative before all is said and done.” Until recently, Tesla was the top holding in the ARK portfolio. Now it has dropped to third place. Wood explains that this had more to do with rebalancing the portfolio than the stock itself. When it comes to cutting Tesla’s price, Wood says , “What Tesla’s price cuts have done is offset the interest rate drop. So really, the monthly payment hasn’t gone anywhere. Tesla will continue to cut prices because it can, keeping its technology costs low.” And it’s profitable. Wood adds, “You’ll see GM (GM) and Ford (F) basically step back their EV strategy and say, ‘We can’t do this, we This cannot be done unless it is profitable. Well, it’s the chicken and the egg. It may not be profitable for them, just like it was not for Tesla unless they scale. So if they don’t go to scale, they won’t be profitable.” Key video moments: 00:00:25 Wood on new ETFs, why “the monetary system is Bitcoin” 00:04:25 When it comes to approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs So “Something Has Changed” 00:07:38 Wood’s Bullish Case for Bitcoin 00:11:12 Wood on Commodities, Inflation, Recession 00:15:58 Wood discusses what’s driving the market right now 00:18:45 Wood talks about ARK Invest’s 2024 strategy 00:19:50 Why Wood is still bullish on Tesla 00:22:35 Wood explains why she’s not betting big on Nvidia

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com