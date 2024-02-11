What next for Asda? The full story behind the surprising rift between the Issa brothers

Romance and business are a flammable mix for top executives. None more so than the affair between billionaire Asda tycoon Mohsen Issa and prominent accountant Victoria Price, a power player in her own right.

The professional networking site LinkedIn is typically a place to promote career achievements rather than personal accomplishments.

But sharp-eyed followers of Price, one of the UK’s top tax experts, may have noticed a video posted last year in which she is wearing a chunky diamond engagement ring.

His case – which has been a closely guarded secret in the city for months – has reignited speculation about the future of Britain’s third-largest supermarket chain.

The engaged couple finally went public about their partnership last week. The announcement raises questions about the future of Britain’s third-largest supermarket, which has debts of more than £4 billion.

Power Play: Relations between brothers Mohsin and Zuber are complicated by Mohsin’s engagement to top accountant Victoria Price.

The ring, shown on LinkedIn, which is said to be worth £50,000, is for ‘everyday’ wear only. Price’s ‘real’ rock is said to have cost a staggering £1 million.

Having such expensive things is within Mohsin’s capacity as a self-made billionaire. But his engagement with Price, the grocer’s former tax partner and former auditor at EY, has deepened the rift between Mohsin and his younger brother and business partner Zuber, who reportedly wants out of Asda.

The siblings stunned the City three years ago when they bought the grocery giant in a controversial £6.8bn debt-based deal.

Asda is struggling under Issa’s leadership and losing market share to German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Meanwhile, rising interest rates have increased Asda’s borrowing burden.

The chain has been without a chief executive for 18 months, leaving Mohsin in charge. He has been criticized by MPs over his lack of retail experience and inability to answer simple questions about Asda’s finances.

Reports in the Sunday Telegraph suggest Zuber is trying to sell his 22.5 per cent stake in Asda so he can focus on EG Group – the former Eurogarage petrol retail empire which is the foundation of the brothers’ estimated £5bn fortune.

One potential buyer is private equity group TDR Capital, which already co-owns both Asda and EG Group with Issa. TDR declined to comment.

So where does all this leave Asda? The pair are understood to have first met in 2016 – two years after Price presented Issa with the Entrepreneur of the Year award sponsored by EY, where she was a tax partner.

According to one of her friends, the affair was ‘slow moving’, partly because the two were married at the time.

Things began to get more serious in 2022 when Price divorced her second husband, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

The Issa brothers bought Asda three years ago but now there are reports of a rift between the siblings.

By that time Isas had bought Asda, whose auditors were EY.

The fact that Price was a tax partner at the firm that audited Asda’s accounts, while being romantically involved with a director of the same audit client, raised red flags at the Big Four accountancy firm.

Price was forced to explain why she took her sons to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July 2022 even though the tickets were priced above the £100 gift limit for EY partners.

Asda declined to comment, but a source close to the company insisted that Asda does not pay for hospitality of any kind.

Price also had to tell EY that his eldest son, now 23, worked as a supervisor at the local Asda store on Deeside in 2022.

A source close to Asda said: ‘Without exception every colleague was subjected to Asda’s normal recruitment processes and hired accordingly.’

Price is also understood to have worked as a tax advisor to Mohsin and the Issa family while at EY.

He became a familiar face on the Blackburn campus, where he lived with his wife Shamima, Zuber and brothers’ parents Wali Issa and Zubaida Ali. The neighboring mansions were dubbed by the locals as the ‘Five Ugly Sisters’.

Price’s lawyers insist she never worked on the Asda business, was not an individual tax adviser and that she had ‘initially’ disclosed her relationship with Mohsin to EY.

The law firm said: ‘EY has confirmed to him that he has fulfilled all his obligations and made all appropriate disclosures to the firm’s ethics and compliance teams throughout his career.’

EY declined to comment.

What has not been contested is that EY resigned from the ASDA audit the day before Price left the company, saying that it had agreed to further audits by mutual agreement following ASDA’s acquisition of EY’s UK forecourt business. It was abandoned due to ‘scheduling requirements’.

Price has since taken up a high-level tax role at management consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal.

Opinions are divided regarding Issa. Some people say that they became lucky and rich by using other people’s money in the era of cheap credit.

‘They’re a bit of Marmite, but I think the ‘chancer’ label is unfair,’ said retail expert Richard Hyman.

‘Chancers don’t invest in a business the way they do when everyone is talking about cutting costs.’

Others question the Asda business model. Under Mohsin’s leadership, the grocer has gone ‘full throttle’ into petrol forecourt and convenience retailing – adding more debt to Asda’s balance sheet in the process.

It’s a business he and Zuber are acutely aware of – and one where Asda is expanding rapidly. Asda has snapped up hundreds of sites from the Co-op and more recently from Easy Group, increasing its debt.

These outlets are being converted into convenience stores with fuel pumps and named Asda Express. “Whatever you say about him, he’s not a property grabber,” Hyman said.

Rival grocer Morrisons has gone a different route. It has sold its 337 fuel forecourts and more than 400 adjacent sites to Motor Fuel Group in a £2.5m deal to help reduce its debt. Morrisons chairman and retail giant Sir Terry Leahy said forecourt retailing was best left to specialists like MFG.

Asda could raise cash to repay the debt by selling and leasing out its store estate – 70 per cent of which is freehold, the highest in the sector, Hyman said.

And despite concerns about Mohsin’s ability to run a supermarket chain, he has assembled a strong retail team around him, including Liz Evans, who runs George, and Chris Comerford from Tesco.

For entrepreneur Tom Behon, Issa is a ‘role model’. With his brother Phil, he co-founded the sportswear brand Castor. ‘He invested in us and instilled the ambition to shoot for the stars,’ Behon told The Mail on Sunday.

A recent fundraising valued Castor at £950 million. This means Issas, who was the largest outside shareholder, has acquired another asset.

Will this Midas touch – and brotherly love – endure in his business empire? only time will tell.

