What Mugler’s New Digital Passport Means for Consumer Engagement – Cryptosaurus

Mugler is launching a digital passport for its bags with Ariani.

Paris-based luxury fashion house Mugler is partnering with Web3 solutions provider Ariani on a digital product passport for its selection of handbags.

The program, geared toward EU regulation compliance as well as consumer loyalty and engagement, will begin with the Spiral Curve 01 and 02 bags, which debuted at Mugler’s Paris Fashion Week show in January.

Blockchain-enabled product passports provide ownership verification and tracking as well as transferability when products are resold. According to the brand, shoppers will experience “a new level of engagement.” The bags will serve as “new digital touch points”, providing access to exclusive content and experiences, including behind-the-scenes insights, event invitations, and early access sales.

“Courage, creativity and innovation are part of Mugler’s DNA,” Mugler managing director Adrian Corsin said in a statement. We believe that digital product passport technology offers endless opportunities to create more direct, interactive and truly personal relationships with our customers. ,

To receive their passport, shoppers scan a QR (quick response) code inside their bag and enter the 2FA (two factor) identification code. The move also anticipates upcoming EU regulations and addresses the growing demand for transparency, turning their handbags into digital engagement platforms.

“Digital product passports linked to physical wellness will play a key role in the circularity, compliance and engagement strategies of fashion and luxury brands,” said Pierre-Nicolas Herstel, CEO and co-founder of Ariani.

He said, “Developing this project with Mugler is a great opportunity to show how digital product passports can push the boundaries of innovation and create opportunities for consumers to interact and trade beyond the barriers of regulation.” Are.” Can create new methods.”

Similarly, LVMH Group and OTB Group brands have created on-chain certificates of authenticity across a number of categories, including apparel from Loro Piana, high jewelery from Louis Vuitton and accessories such as Tabi footwear from Maison Margiela – all of which are supported by the Aura Blockchain Consortium. Are supported by. , Are through. In the case of Maison Margiela Tabis the certificates are accessible through a combination of QR codes and NFC (Near Field Communication) chips.

Aura’s SaaS (software as a service) solution was used for Christian Dior’s connected B33 sneakers collection, allowing owners to access their shoes’ certificates of authenticity and be involved in its production process. Louis Vuitton’s Via Treasure Trunk NFT drop took advantage of Aura’s multi-token minter capability.

The consortium was founded by LVMH with Prada Group, Richemont (Cartier) and OTB Group and later included Mercedes-Benz.

Ariani has partnered with luxury brands such as Breitling, Moncler and Lacoste, as well as various brands from Richemont Group – most recently luxury watch brand Panerai – and L’Oréal Group’s YSL Beauty. Technology partners include POAP Studio and The Sandbox.

