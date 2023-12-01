It’s 1:04 p.m. on Wednesday, and Mike McDaniel has taken his usual spot behind the lectern in the press conference room of the Miami Dolphins’ practice facility.

The second-year head coach is wearing beige joggers — as seen on weekend runs at Publix or the local gym — pulled up over his calves, almost like capri pants.

His shoes are also of special interest.

The beige Bottega Veneta low-top sneakers match perfectly with the rest of the outfit and are perfect for a stroll straight through Miami’s Design District – shoes that aren’t typically associated with soccer coaches in mid-week prep .

An hour later, McDaniel is on the team’s outdoor practice field, and he has traded his prescription glasses for a pair of Ditta Midnight Special sunglasses. On their feet they now have more traditional Adidas runners with orange trim that matches the team’s colours.

At Miami Gardens, McDaniels has designed the most cutting-edge offense in the NFL, with ball movement before the snap and track speed leading the Dolphins to second place in points per game.

And in one of the country’s most glamorous cities, 40-year-old McDaniel’s style reflects its ethos.

“If you’re the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, you’ve got to play a role,” inside linebacker Jerome Baker said with a smile.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels’ shoe attire during a press conference at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

At this point in his young head coaching career, McDaniels has become accustomed to going viral on social media — and he says it was never his intention.

It happened while the Dolphins were in Frankfurt, Germany, and his introductory joke — “I know what you guys are thinking … I’m big in person,” said the 5-foot-9-inch McDaniel — fell a little flat. Gone are the local media.

And it happened again last week during Miami’s road game against their divisional rival New York Jets.

As McDaniels walked through the tunnel at MetLife Stadium to get to the team’s locker room, he was dressed exactly for the cold weather: a brown sherpa jacket with the collar turned up, along with white headphones and shades. Were. As he ran down the sideline during the NFL’s first Black Friday game, he wore a pair of off-white Air Force 1’s. The shoes, part of a collaboration between Nike and the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, are often bought for thousands of dollars on sneaker resale sites.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels looks from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Friday, November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

While New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for his gray, cutoff hoodies, McDaniels’ chic, high-fashion look mixed with athletic apparel has become a part of the coach’s brand along with his offensive talent. . And his authenticity – from the way he talks to the way he dresses – has attracted the admiration of his players.

His personality is as unique as any coach in the NFL – and perhaps even in the game. His news conferences are full of one-liners and self-deprecating comments, and he’s not afraid to joke – even during tense moments on game days.

For running back Jeff Wilson Jr., McDaniels’ style was one of the first things he noticed.

“It probably wasn’t as crisp and good as it is now, but even back then, Mike always had a little drip,” said Wilson, who has a relationship with McDaniels since his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

Throughout the game, the pregame walk-in tunnel and postgame podium often doubled as a runway for players who wanted to show off their personality. Tailored suits, streetwear, personal fashion brands, you name it.

Across the Dolphins’ facility, what McDaniels has at his feet is always a surprise. Yeezys, a collaboration of rapper Kanye West and Adidas, are a personal favorite but McDaniel’s collection is vast. One day it could be Alexander McQueen. The second one is this Christian Louboutin.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel watches before the start of the NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

During the latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which takes an in-depth look at the team, McDaniels wore a pair of Gucci beige Run sneakers priced at $980 while addressing the team in a meeting.

“I think the hot weather has gotten to him,” said running back Raheem Mostert, who also knows McDaniels from their time in San Francisco. “Miami Mike.”

In October, McDaniel got distracted while answering a reporter’s question — but he had an understandable excuse.

“Sorry, I got distracted. “I just love a clean pair of shoes,” McDaniel said.

,[He’s] Fresh,” cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “Everything. She’s got shoes. She loves shoes. All of that.”

And at times, McDaniel’s style has come with a personal touch. Last season, he wore a pair of custom Jordans with a photo of himself and his daughter emblazoned on the side during his introductory news conference.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels looks on. The sideline during the fourth quarter of the NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

McDaniels’ game day outfit has become so synonymous with the head coach that it was the go-to for many Halloween costumes, from the gray hoodie and joggers to the rose gold Breitling watch, aviator glasses and well-groomed haircut he’d get on Fridays. Is. From the team barber to the locker room.

“He has his own style and swag and it’s cool to see,” Baker said.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels watches from the sideline as his team plays against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

There is still at least some debate as to where his collection ranks among the team. When wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was asked recently if his coach’s shoe game was better than his, Waddle shook his head emphatically.

“No. Not even close,” he said. “Not even close. I’m talking about I’m in a completely different universe than him when it comes to shoes. He has some good things but no. No.”

But for a coach who is able to successfully utilize skill sets and foster genuine relationships, McDaniel’s style is just another way to connect with his players.

“Just to have that communication and be that good as a coach, not everybody is like that,” Wilson said. “I’m pretty sure you don’t go and talk to Bill Belichick[ing] From them about Off-White. That’s the only difference. That’s how we make waves here.”

