What might you have forgotten from the King’s speech?

King Charles III today visited the House of Commons to deliver his maiden speech to Members of Parliament, where he laid out key pieces of legislation to be introduced in the next parliamentary session. Many of the proposed laws have been discussed before today, but the King’s speech presents these plans even more strongly. Below, we’ve rounded up the highlights from the event.

What is the king’s speech?

Part of the State Opening of Parliament ceremony, the King’s Speech is often dubbed ‘a watershed moment in the life of Parliament’ where the Prime Minister sets out his mission for the government. Told through a speech by the ruling monarch, it outlines the laws the government will pass to achieve its goals.

King Charles III addressed Members of Parliament on 7 November 2023, where he began his speech with the following: ‘My Lords and Members of the House of Commons, it is a tribute to the legacy of service and devotion to this country set by my beloved Is conscious. Mother, the late Queen, that I am giving this first King’s Speech in over 70 years. The impact of COVID and the war in Ukraine pose significant long-term challenges for the United Kingdom. That’s why my government’s priority is to take difficult but necessary long-term decisions to change this country for the better.

King’s Speech 2023: What was discussed

cut cost of living

Beginning the list of legislation with economics, King outlined the government’s primary focus for the next year: the economic well-being of the nation. ‘My ministers are focused on driving economic growth and protecting the health and safety of the British people for future generations,’ Charles said. ‘My government will continue to take action to reduce the cost of living for families and reduce inflation to provide businesses with the money to create new jobs and investment. Ministers will support the Bank of England in getting inflation back on target by taking responsible decisions on spending and borrowing. These decisions will help domestic finances, reduce public sector debt and safeguard the country’s financial security.

small steps for climate change

As things currently stand, the UK is not on track to reach its target of reducing its CO2 emissions to zero by 2050 – making the upcoming climate legislation a huge topic of concern for many viewers. The king’s speech mentioned climate policy, although brief, but emphasized government action with the goal of becoming an international role model. ‘My government will continue to lead action to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss, support developing countries with the energy transition and hold other countries to their environmental commitments,’ he said.

domestic energy sourcing

The above concerns run alongside legislation relating to energy sourcing in the UK, with the announcement of the government’s intention to expand oil and gas fields domestically sparking heated debate among MPs.

The King’s speech revealed that these plans would go ahead under a Conservative government, with a focus on independent sourcing – which Charles said would ‘help the country move to net zero by 2050 without placing an undue burden on households.’ As part of the UK’s decarbonising plans, policies will also be geared towards investing in renewable energy sources.

‘Legislation will be introduced to strengthen the United Kingdom’s energy security and reduce reliance on volatile international energy markets and hostile foreign regimes. ‘This bill will support the licensing of new oil and gas fields in the future,’ he said in his speech.

Relief for the NHS

One of the major challenges facing the UK government is the NHS, which has faced intense working conditions, staff shortages and strike action. As part of the King’s speech, it was announced that, ‘[By] Working with NHS England, my Government will deliver on its plan to cut waiting lists and transform the long-term workforce of the National Health Service. This will include meeting the NHS Workforce Plan – the first long-term plan to train the doctors and nurses the country needs – and minimum service levels to prevent strikes undermining patient safety. ‘Record levels of investment are expanding and transforming mental health services to ensure more people can get the support they need.’

smoke-free generation

Following New Zealand’s steps, King Charles announced that a smoking ban would be implemented for future generations to improve the general health of the country and reduce the strain of smoking-related health problems on the NHS. Raja said, ‘My government will introduce legislation to create a smoke-free generation by restricting the sale of tobacco so that cigarettes can never be sold to children currently aged 14 and under.’ The law will also restrict the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes to children in order to create a smoke-free generation.

Embracing AI

It seems like Artificial Intelligence or AI has been on the tip of the tongue all year (so much so that it was recently declared Collins Dictionary’s word of the year). The government appears to want to take this forward by leading the development of AI: ‘The United Kingdom will continue to lead international discussions to ensure that artificial intelligence is developed safely,’ the King announced. This includes supporting these developments at home, as ‘Ministers will introduce new legal frameworks to support the safe commercial development of emerging industries such as self-driving vehicles, introduce new competition rules for digital markets and technologies such as machine learning. Will encourage innovation.

Our place on the world stage

As far as international relations are concerned, King outlined a number of upcoming events, including the Global Investment Summit, the European Political Community and the Energy Summit, which the UK will host, to demonstrate the UK’s ongoing leadership role in global policy-making. Going to do.

Support for conflict countries will also continue, as the King underlined: ‘My ministers will work closely with international partners to support Ukraine, strengthen NATO and address the most serious security challenges. This includes addressing the consequences of barbaric acts of terrorism against the people of Israel, facilitating humanitarian assistance in Gaza, and supporting the cause of peace and stability in the Middle East.’

Featured Image: Marcin Nowak, Unsplash

Source: www.countryandtownhouse.com