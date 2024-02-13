What meets the eye: Giacometti's artistic talent displayed in major exhibition in Denmark

The expansive showcase offers an in-depth exploration of the work of renowned 20th-century Swiss artists spanning sculpture, painting, graphics and drawing.

Alberto Giacometti’s fame rests on his statues,

He is considered one of the most important artists of the 20th century and is famous for his creation most expensive The sculpture so far auctioned – “Pointing Man” – fetched over $141 million (€131,000) in 2015.

But the scope of Giacometti’s art is much broader than that.

“He was first and foremost a sculptor, but he also painted, and he did a lot of painting,” says chief curator Thomas Lederbål Pedersen. His work at that time also included paintings and drawings.”

A new exhibition at SMK, the National Gallery of Denmark, created in collaboration with the Fondation Giacometti in Paris, features nearly 90 of his works, “What Meets the Eye.”

Visitors can experience some of Giacometti’s most popular masterpieces, including “The Nose” (1947), “The Cage” (1950-51) and “Walking Man” (1960). There are also many lesser-known works that are rarely seen on public display.

Together they provide a unique insight into how Giacometti, who died in 1966 at the age of 64, shaped his approach.

Giacometti’s artistic evolution: from surrealism to material reality

“André Breton (French writer and poet) is quoted as saying; ‘But everyone knows what a head looks like.’ And really, it’s been a big puzzle for Giacometti at that time and ever since. He doesn’t know what a head looks like,” says Lederbøll Pedersen, chief curator of the exhibition.

“He doesn’t know what a shape looks like, and when you see something he tries to get the essence of it. When you look at a shape, what is it visually? How do you recognize a figure as a figure, a human being as a human being?”

The exhibition begins in the 1920s and 30s, a period that left a decisive mark on Giacometti’s art. In 1934, he turned away from the Surrealist fascination with the inner life of humanity and instead became interested in physical reality.

“In the mid-1930s, he decided to move into the human figure,” explains Emilie Bouvard, director of collections and scientific programs at the Fondation Giacometti in Paris.

“We don’t really know why that is. I must say, if I go on a psychological level, his father died recently, and his father was a post-impressionist painter, interested in the representation of the world. So, maybe that’s why it was a psychological aspect.”

World War II and its impact

During World War II, Giacometti took refuge in Switzerland, unable to return to his studio in occupied Paris. “He lived in occupied Paris for about a year and then he wanted to see his mother because he had a very strong relationship with his mother,” explains Bovard.

“So, he went to Switzerland and then could not come back. So, his studio, all his artwork. I mean, everything he did for 20 years was in Paris, and he couldn’t come back.”

From 1941, Giacometti came into contact with thinkers including the French philosophers Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir. Philosophical questions about the human condition began to play a central role in his art.

After second World War, he entered a period of intense productivity, producing some of his most famous sculptures. “He’s trying to get to an essence,” explains Pedersen.

“In a very concrete sense, the very low figures, the thin forms that you see in his work have to do with the fact that they are essential. They are, in a sense, the human figure reduced to its original form.”

“Alberto Giacometti – What Meets the Eye” opens at the National Gallery of Denmark, Statens Museum for Kunst (SMK) runs through May 20.

video editor • Theo Farrant

