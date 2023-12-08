December 8, 2023
What Makes NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) a Strong Long-Term Bet?


Carillon Tower Advisors, Inc. Clarivest Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Clarivest Asset Management, LLC, released the third quarter 2023 investor letter “Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund”. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. The third quarter of 2023 started strongly in July, but equity markets were unable to withstand the continued rise in interest rates and many indices ended the quarter in the negative. When compared to the Russell 1000 Growth Index at the beginning of the quarter, the fund was least weighted in the communications and consumer discretionary services and most overweighted in the information technology and healthcare sectors. As of quarter end, the portfolio remained underweight consumer discretionary and consumer staples and heaviest weighting information technology and healthcare. Additionally, please check out the fund’s top five holdings to know the best picks in 2023.

Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund highlighted stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On December 7, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $465.96 per share. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) had a one-month return of -3.60%, and its shares gained 174.08% of their value over the past 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $1.151 trillion.

Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund made the following comments about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“During the third quarter of 2023, underweighting real estate and overweighting healthcare helped performance, while overweighting information technology and underweighting energy dragged down performance. Stock selection of information technology and consumer staples It was strong within the financial sector, but weak in financial and communication services. nvidia corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) designs, develops, and markets 3D graphics processors and related software. The company also expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to advance AI computing, software and services.”

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) ranks 17th on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, there were 180 hedge fund portfolios in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of the third quarter, up from 175 the previous quarter.

We discussed NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in another article and shared Cliff Asness’s top stock picks. Also, please visit our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other major investors.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

