Gothic style college double wooden front door with leaded glass and ivy covered stone wall , [+] building getty

What makes Ivy League degrees so valuable? originally appeared Quora: a place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer By Kristen Moon, Founder and CEO of Moon Prep | Forbes contributor, at Quora,

For the class of 2026, the University of Pennsylvania’s acceptance rate was 6.5%. Yale University accepted 4.6% of its applicants. Getting into the Ivy League is incredibly challenging each year, with many acceptance rates decreasing each year due to the increase in the number of applicants. With so many students fighting for those few coveted seats, why are Ivy League degrees so highly prized?

networking

It’s no secret that Ivy League schools take great pride in their alumni networks. This can be extremely helpful for a new graduate who can leverage that network to land a job or interview. Even before they graduate, students can use that network to find internships or gain other valuable skills.

money spent on students

Unless you get a full ride to an Ivy League school due to financial need, you are paying more for your education than students at non-Ivy schools. Even though students pay more, it seems they get even more, and elite schools pay 7.75 times more per student than second-tier schools. This means that an Ivy League school pays $92,000 per student while other schools only pay $12,000.

resources

By attending an Ivy League school, students have access to some of the best professors and researchers in the world. Most of these professors are actively engaged in various research projects. In these schools, new theories are constantly being discovered, helping students further expand their studies.

earnings potential

According to a survey by PayScale, which ranked the earning potential of alumni ten years after graduation, Princeton tops the list. However, Dartmouth College (8), University of Pennsylvania (10), Harvard University (11), Yale University (16), Columbia (38), Cornell (40), Brown (41) were far behind.

career paths

When some people see that you graduated from an Ivy League school, they may take a second look at your resume. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley recruit heavily from UPenn to help fill their entry-level positions.

Does having an Ivy League degree mean you will automatically be successful? Absolutely not, no. But it can help you move forward and build good relationships.

this question originally appeared Quora – A place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.