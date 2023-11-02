What makes a transformational ad creative? Understanding the role of AI

As Chief Technology Officer and Head of Data Science, Ian Liddicoat leads the optimization adludio’s World-beating marketing analytics.

Creativity in digital advertising went through a decline during the 2010s, with the quality of campaigns delivered on mobile particularly suffering. This was partly due to the industry’s reliance on identity solutions and user tracking.

However, the increasing availability of smart technologies as well as the impending deprecation of third-party cookies has led to a rebalancing. The result is that the industry is again acknowledging the central place of creativity in advertising.

In fact, creativity has always been one of industry’s greatest weapons – just a weapon that relies so heavily on subjective analysis of the creative objects that seem to drive success. Although dynamic creative and A/B testing have allowed advertisers to achieve levels of customization, it has largely focused on the success of one ad unit versus another rather than anything more detailed.

Thankfully for advertisers, data science and AI in particular now enable precisely this level of analysis and optimization.

emergence of ai

Of course, it has become a cliché to talk about the ’emergence of AI into the mainstream’ in the industry. Nevertheless, its impact on digital advertising cannot be underestimated and will continue.

With long-running, real-time bidding and search engine optimization, recent developments in AI have taken the technology’s capabilities to the next level. In particular, deep learning technologies, computer vision, neural networks, large language models, and reinforcement learning have all developed in ways that are ideally suited to understanding and optimizing creative output at the object level.

For example, computer vision can identify a range of anatomical objects within images and videos at the individual frame level. These models can be used alongside generic AI techniques to create content that can garner greater engagement or attention with a higher level of confidence.

These technologies are able to gain a real-time understanding of how individual creative elements are driving attention and engagement, with this information being used to inform campaign targeting with specific audiences. Meanwhile, deep learning and neural networks can work together to link this engagement to business-specific outcomes, such as brand awareness or incremental sales.

This combination of different AI methods provides marketers with the ability to deliver the best performing ads, but also deeper insight into why one combination of object, call to action, text, etc. is more effective than another. Is. AI also allows us to understand the impact of this data in the context of external factors such as seasonality, public holidays or retail events. It is this “creative intelligence” built over time and applied to specific audiences that can enable advertisers to achieve long-term, incremental performance.

embracing change

The ability of AI to drive creativity and ensure that it is being optimized for real business outcomes will have far-reaching implications for the current state of the advertising design industry. In particular, some legacy creative agencies—those that may not have invested in data science and engineering—must now carefully consider how to respond to the rise of AI without the historical data or expertise to unlock the power of creative intelligence. .

Some agencies are responding by creating in-house teams and solutions. While this approach While technology allows for greater control, it takes both time and money to be considered by companies.

This approach requires education of the organization from top to bottom on the many different subsets of AI, along with available solutions. Furthermore, it is important to note that the breakneck pace of innovation of AI may mean that expertise can quickly become obsolete and must be retained. Meanwhile, data structures need to be reorganized to easily integrate AI.

Many agencies may find that more junior members of the team – those who have developed professionally with a range of AI tools at their disposal – can help here as they are more comfortable with its applications than their older colleagues. Can understand. Agencies should also encourage independent testing and integration of AI technologies into their daily operations and empower the delivery of this knowledge across the business.

Others are choosing third-party AI technology solutions that take less time to implement but have less control over customization and insights gained. Yet, this approach also demands some degree of understanding of technology to choose the right partner. Therefore, agencies should start promoting the use of AI in their organizations not only to benefit creativity but also to advance the business as a whole.

The transformative power of creative intelligence

AI is rapidly becoming a driving force behind the digital advertising ecosystem. It is important for brands and agencies to push to gain a better understanding of all the applications of these technologies.

Although AI will have a meaningful impact throughout the digital sphere, as it will in society, I believe the area that will have the greatest impact is creativity. Here, AI is not only able to inform ad design but also ensure that meaningful business results are achieved in the long term.

There is no doubt that the rapid advancement and adoption of AI technologies will usher in the era of the AI-empowered designer – where detailed insights generated through computer vision, machine learning or neural networks will enable designers to work from a higher and higher baseline. Will enable. Creativity in true sense.

