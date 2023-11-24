What Kraken's co-founder had to say about the Binance settlement

In his latest comments, Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell spoke about the current state of the cryptocurrency industry amid the backdrop of significant regulatory actions.

Powell’s comments came on the heels of a settlement between Binance and the US Justice Department, which resulted in Binance being fined $4.3 billion.

Jesse Powell Criticizes Regulatory Landscape

In a recent post on X, Powell Express His thoughts on the $4.3 billion fine settlement between Binance and the US Department of Justice. Powell said this development makes the competitive landscape “feel a little more fair today.”

“The last 12 months have answered two tough questions for shareholders: 1. How are they growing so fast? 2. How are they getting away with it?” Powell wrote. “It’s hard to maintain trust when your market share goes down and the only enforcement that’s happening is against the good guys.”

Powell also expressed concern about ongoing threats to the reputation of the crypto industry, highlighting the need to “self-police” amid inconsistent enforcement actions by regulatory bodies.

His comments included references to other major players in the crypto industry such as Coinbase and Ripple, which he described as “easy targets” for the SEC, while more significant criminals, particularly those operating offshore, receive the same level of scrutiny. Seem to avoid attention.

Kraken faces new SEC charges amid ongoing regulatory investigation

In February, Kraken’s parent companies were accused of failing to register their crypto asset staking-as-a-service program, resulting in a $30 million settlement.

On November 21, the SEC filed a new complaint alleging that Kraken operated as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearinghouse.

In a separate post, Powell responded to the development, saying, “USA’s top diesel is back with another attack on America.” He said, “The message is clear: $30 million buys you about 10 months before the SEC comes to extort you again.”

In a recent blog post, Kraken also disputed the SEC’s allegation that its products were investment contracts, calling the claim legally false and factually incorrect. The company argued that the regulatory framework being implemented by the SEC is non-existent, creating an unfair and challenging environment for crypto firms operating in the United States.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com