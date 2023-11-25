What it takes to make it as an artist in Luxembourg

“A work of art bears the mark of a glorious struggle.” So said the late abstract artist Grace Hartington.

How real is the struggle to create art in a small country like Luxembourg and how do artists experience the creative journey here? Gabriela Moya, Milena Campagna and Anne-Marieke Hess – three female artists from the fields of fashion, photography and dance – share the failures and successes they experienced on the way to realizing their dreams in the Grand Duchy.

Ecuadorian Gabriela Moya recently launched her first fashion collection, AWKA, at Luxembourg Fashion Week.

“The work started in 2019,” she said, but the idea of ​​AWKA really took off in the lockdown. “There was sympathy from local people and other immigrants. With a growing consciousness towards sustainable fashion.” In this space of mutual empathy and global eco-awareness, Moya’s fashion brand AWKA – a Quechua word that can be used to refer to a warrior or a rebellious, wild spirit – was born.

Microlux and the House of Entrepreneurship, credit and coaching organizations for entrepreneurs, were happy to support their vision with workshops and advice. But, initially anyway, the institutions were not providing the necessary resources – funding.

The struggle with limited resources is nothing new in the art world. But data shows that women are at a greater disadvantage, paid less than men, have less access to essential resources and are largely under-represented in the creative and professional sectors of the artistic sector.

For Moya these obstacles only served to strengthen her resolve and fuel her resourcefulness to tell her story of immigration, heritage, womanhood and origins – the story of Ecuador, its people and her homeland.

“I had a clear vision of the fabric and the colors, but this experience was an exchange of knowledge,” Moya said. Moya wanted hats, while artisans made traditional ponchos, belts were to be reused to make straps for bags and various embroidery patterns were exchanged and adapted. The handmade collection was largely financed by his father and featured a mix of classical and traditional styles, interwoven with native stories and cultural references.

Gabriela Moya has turned her Ecuador-inspired designs into a business © Photo credit: AWKA

Although Moya did not realize it at the time, maintaining and adopting traditional ways of working placed her brand firmly in the sustainable sector – a factor that opened up greater opportunities for funding and exposure in Luxembourg’s fashion scene.

Moya was ‘borrowed’ a consultant from Microlux, who guided her in the development of her business plan, giving her a zero-interest repayable loan that financed her inaugural collection, which she presented on the Grand-Rue in Luxembourg. Sold in a pop-up store. City. She has since won the Best Entrepreneur Award at Luxembourg 2023, participated at the Luxembourg City Film Festival in a documentary on ethical fashion and has begun talks to exhibit her designs at Galerie Lafayette from next spring.

While Moya later achieved her dreams through hard work and determination, Luxembourg multi-media artist Milena Campagna has already achieved at the age of 30 what many artists take years to accomplish . And, still, he is at the beginning of his journey.

Support for emerging artists

Dealing with sensitive subjects, the main body of his work involves documentary photography and frequent visits to areas of Palestine, Hawaii and Peru to record the often complex relationships between people and their histories.

Visibility is the key to success for emerging artists, but exposure can be difficult to obtain. Most art galleries will only showcase established talent. Unknown artists are a gamble and it’s a risk most establishments won’t take, especially in these uncertain times. Social media fills a small, but often essential tool in helping artists gain a level of recognition.

“As an emerging artist, social media is an amazing way to get your name out there,” Campagna said. But often, ‘real’ impact is measured in the physical realm, not the digital realm. Rather than overnight success, it requires a sustained work ethic and repeated performances, for example, performing in informal venues such as restaurants or banks, or – like Campagna – contributing to charitable fundraisers.

Milena Campagna with one of her works © Photo credit: Christine Eckardt

“By investing in a young living artist,” Campagna said, “you are supporting a dream.” There is support available for those wishing to become artists, including scholarships and non-financial resources, but Campagna feels there is still a gap to be filled between support for an emerging artist compared to a fully developed artist. remains.

To make ends meet, many artists take on work that is not always their own, work at jobs that do not always correspond to their ideals, while struggling with administrative support. “As a young artist you can feel insecure,” Campagna said.

The rise of AI has brought a new tool to the art world that many feel threatens the role of the artist. “I’m not afraid of it,” Campagna said. She uses AI for brainstorming sessions and sees it as an inspirational tool, which is another link for her. “The biggest challenges are keeping up with AI and new developments, educating people to fight misinformation, and learning to question what you see on social media and the internet.”

passion and dedication

Working in any profession, by today’s standards, seventeen years is a long time. Just working while supporting yourself as an artist is even more impressive. Luxembourg’s Anne-Marique Hess is doing just that in the field of dance and choreography.

Most dancers in Luxembourg start at the Conservatoire and Hayes is no exception. It started with classical ballet, yet it was through contemporary dance that she gained her identity. Dance is a discipline. It requires dedication and passion, two qualities that most successful business entrepreneurs need in abundance.

Hayes, after several residencies as a young artist, founded his own association: Utopic Productions. “Monetizing it does not reflect the true value of art, but it should be normalized,” Hayes said. Art is a creative profession, the operative word of which is business. Funding is a necessary part of most projects and applying as an association helps Hayes not only pay everyone involved, but also create a professional structure to support the artistic work on a daily basis. Is.

I do art because I want to express something and share it with an audience and I don’t want to be restricted in what I express. My medium is the body.

Anne-Marieke Hess

Dancer and Choreographer

But continuity is not necessarily funding’s friend. “Funding may be more easily found for emerging artists and new projects,” Hayes said, “and it may be more difficult for previously successful applicants to secure continued support.” There are only so many funding pots that a person can bid for and restrictions apply.

“I do art because I want to express something and share it with an audience and I don’t want to be restricted in what I express. My medium is the body.” In addition to choreography and dance, Hayes recently returned from South Korea and also facilitates workshops and masterclasses on the subject of dance. It is not only another source of revenue, but also a way to build relationships, opening up opportunities and experiences that add creative value to the association and its artists.

The widespread myth of the oppressed artist working in isolation to create his masterpiece has long existed. For Hayes, the process is a team effort. “Together you can create something you can’t do alone,” he said. “Art is an important part of change. Only together we can change something. That’s what’s so exciting about the job!”

Hayes may be a respected figure on the dance circuit, but what does she think of the idea of ​​a performer traditionally ‘making it’? “You’re always becoming,” she said. Bigger is not necessarily better. The thrill is in the intimate performances and big venues are not indicative of success. “A better measure of success would be the number of opportunities available to access resources and the freedom to make choices,” he said.

Source: www.luxtimes.lu