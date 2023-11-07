What is ‘white hydrogen’? Advantages and disadvantages of Europe’s latest clean energy source

Advertisement

Hydrogen has been called the ‘fuel of the future’. It emits only heat and water when burned, making it an attractive alternative to fossil fuels.

But most hydrogen production currently relies on gas or coal, processes that emit a lot of CO2.

‘Green’ hydrogen, made using renewable energy, offers a promising – but expensive – Option. So what if there was a way to eliminate these production processes entirely?

The Earth has vast supplies of natural hydrogen that can be extracted from the ground.

A major discovery of this so-called ‘white’ hydrogen in France earlier this year sparked excitement that it could become a clean, cheap and clean hydrogen. Renewable energy Source.

Switzerland soon joined the quest, discovering natural hydrogen In the Graubünden canton in spring. In the summer, the country began investigating rocks in Valais for further reserves.

Could white hydrogen hold the key to being safe? clean energyAnd why is it only being explored?

What is white hydrogen?

Hydrogen is the most abundant chemical element on Earth and is found naturally in everything from water to plants.

However, until recently, significant amounts hydrogen The gas was not believed to exist in its pure form within the Earth.

An accidental discovery was made in Mali in 2012. A borehole dug decades ago was found to be emitting almost pure natural hydrogen.

Since then, geologists have been increasingly experimenting with extracting supplies of this natural gas – believed to be formed through water.mineral Reactions – From beneath the Earth’s surface.

Different fossil fuel The reserves, which take millions of years to form, are continually replenished with natural or ‘white’ hydrogen.

Is white hydrogen the future of safe and clean energy?

It is not yet clear how white hydrogen deposits are formed, and whether they are commercially exploitable.

Startups and scientists are exploring this possibility – with some promising results.

“There are many places on Earth where the right conditions exist to naturally produce and store hydrogen, which can then be extracted for societal use,” said Dr. Michael Weber, a professor at energy Resources at the University of Texas, Austin, United States, tells Euronews Green.

“The good news is that by letting the Earth do the work for us, this source of hydrogen is cleaner than current methods of gasifying coal, reforming methane, or electrolyzing water.”

Although most natural hydrogen is likely to be found in inaccessible offshore locations, reserves have been discovered in Australia, Eastern Europe, France, Oman, spain And in America as well as in Mali, West Africa.

In May, a large stock of natural hydrogen Was discovered accidentally in the Lorraine region of France. A research team from the Georesources Lab of the University of Lorraine, France’s National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and energy producer La Française de l’Energie made the discovery while testing methane levels in the soil.

They are currently digging deeper to find out exactly how much hydrogen there is, but estimate that there could be around 46 million tonnes – equivalent to more than half of the world’s current annual production of gray hydrogen –. According CNRS,

Meanwhile, in northeastern Spain, exploration company Helios Aragon says it has found reserves of more than one million tonnes hydrogenWhose target is to start drilling in 2024.

It shows promise as a cheap alternative to green hydrogen, which currently costs around €5 per kilogram. According to news and research outlets, white hydrogen costs just €0.50 per kilogram Science Report.

What are the problems with hydrogen energy?

However, white hydrogen may not be a silver lining to the energy crisis.

Some scientists say lack of data hydrogen leak And the potential damage they cause is an issue for the emerging industry.

If hydrogen By leaking into the atmosphere it can reduce the concentration of molecules that destroy greenhouse gases there, affecting its environmental benefits.

Due to the lack of technology to monitor hydrogen leaks, this could be a big blind spot.

“Like other sources of hydrogen, [natural hydrogen] It needs to be handled carefully to minimize safety risks and avoid leaks, says Dr. Weber.

But this may not be as significant an environmental risk as some people believe.

“Our research at UT Austin, which was presented [on Wednesday] At the ASME IMECE conference in New Orleans, it was concluded that the indirect global warming impact of fugitive hydrogen emissions is actually quite small compared to other life cycle greenhouse gas impacts, so the greenhouse gas emissions pose an unwarranted risk. hydrogen The leak is minor.”

However, leakage is not the only concern when transporting hydrogen. It takes up a lot of space as a gas and requires temperatures of -253°C to liquefy, which can be prohibitively expensive.

There is also a lack of pipelines and distribution systems for hydrogen. fossil fuel The industry hopes it can eventually move through existing infrastructure such as gas pipelines. However, scientists say hydrogen can corrode metal pipes and cause cracks in them.

Hydrogen molecules are not only much smaller and lighter than methaneThat makes them harder to control, but they are also far more explosive than natural gas – raising safety concerns.

These are some reasons heat pump and battery operated EVS According to the science, a win over hydrogen-based alternatives.

This fuel may be better suited for heavy-duty vehicles that cannot easily use batteries, such as trucks, ships and aircraft, as well as the steel industry and chemical processes such as fertilizer production.

