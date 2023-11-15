What is unearned income and how does it work?

Unearned income, also known as passive income, is derived from sources other than employment or business operations and can act as a financial safety net in times of job loss or financial crisis. It can also be an important source of income during retirement. Sometimes unearned income is taxed separately from earned income. You can use unearned income not only to earn more during your retirement years but also as a tax planning strategy. For this, you may want to talk to a financial advisor.

How unearned income works

Unearned income refers to money you receive without engaging in active work or labor. It often arises when individuals invest their resources, such as money or property, and receive returns without doing additional work. For example, investing in the stock market may generate dividends, which are a form of unearned income.

Unearned income works on the principle of investing resources to obtain returns without additional work. Let’s take the stock market for example. When you invest in shares of a company, you become a shareholder. As a shareholder, you are entitled to a share of the company’s profits, commonly known as dividends. These dividends, which you receive without actively working for the company, are a form of unearned income.

Another common form of unearned income is rental income. If you own a property and you rent it out, the rent money you receive is considered unearned income. You are not actively working each day to earn this income; Instead, it is your assets working for you.

Unearned income also includes interest received from savings accounts or bonds. When you save money in a savings account or invest in bonds, the bank or bond issuer pays you interest. This interest is another form of unearned income. Similarly, royalties from intellectual properties such as books, music or patents and profits from the sale of investments or real estate are also considered unearned income.

How unearned income is taxed

When it comes to taxation, unearned income follows different rules than earned income. In the United States, the Internal Revenue Service taxes most unearned income at the regular income tax rate. But certain types of unearned income, such as qualified dividends and long-term capital gains, are taxed at lower rates.

It can be complicated to understand how specific forms of unearned income are taxed, and it can affect your overall tax liability. Therefore, it is recommended to seek professional advice from a tax advisor or financial advisor to ensure that you are making the most of your investments and minimizing your tax burden.

types of unearned income

Unearned income can be classified into different types, each with specific examples. Some of the most popular types of unearned income are:

Dividend: Money you receive from an investment that is paid out of corporate profits.

Rental Income: If you own a property and rent it out through long-term or short-term vacation rental, it qualifies as unearned income.

capital gains: When you sell an investment for more than you initially paid for it, you may realize a capital gain.

Heritage: Investing isn’t the only place you can find unearned income. Receiving inheritance will also be eligible.

These are some forms of unearned income that help build a diversified portfolio. However, you should keep in mind that each form comes with its own taxation rules and potential risks.

benefits of unearned income

Unearned income offers a variety of potential benefits. It allows individuals to earn money without actively working, providing additional income sources and can increase their financial security.

Additionally, unearned income may provide tax benefits, as some forms of it are taxed at lower rates than earned income.

For example, long-term capital gains are taxed at a maximum rate of 20%, while short-term gains could push you into a higher income tax bracket with a maximum rate of 37%.

Unearned income also plays an important role in wealth-building and retirement planning. This can provide a steady income stream, reduce dependence on active employment and potentially even help enable early retirement.

The higher your unearned income, the less you’ll need to rely on employment to pay your bills.

Unearned Income vs Earned Income

While earned income comes from active labor, and is generally stable and predictable, unearned income is often derived from investments that may be less predictable but potentially more lucrative.

Additionally, earned income comes with a higher tax rate and will require more of your time to actively work for it. But, comparatively, unearned income may provide you with more flexibility and lower tax rates.

You should also keep in mind that unearned income may require initial resources and there is a potential risk of loss. It is important to either be experienced or have someone experienced around you before making big investment choices with the aim of securing unearned income.

ground level

Unearned income can provide potential financial security, extra money, and even some potential tax benefits. However, you should understand the key differences between the different types of unearned income and how it is taxed.

Tips for Tax Planning

A financial advisor who is experienced in dealing with taxes related to a variety of investments and income sources can be an ideal partner to help you maximize your tax planning strategies.

You can use tools to help you estimate how much tax you might owe.

Photo credits: ©iStock.com/damircudic, ©iStock.com/Milan_Jovic, ©iStock.com/AndrewPopov

