What is the value of a $2 bill? Possibly up to $5,000 depending on these factors

U.S. Currency Auctions estimates that uncirculated $2 bills from 1890 can sell for up to $4,500, and uncirculated bills from almost every year between 1862 and 1917 can sell for at least $1,000.

The auction site reports that collectors are offering these rates based on factors such as printing method and location.

Newer bills can also have significant value, as a $2 bill printed in 2003 recently sold for $2,400 at an auction. This particular bill had a very low serial number for the 2003 series and was sold through Heritage Auctions, the world’s largest numismatic auction house. It was later resold for $4,000, but Heritage estimates it can now be bought for $6,000.

If you have an uncirculated 1890 $2 bill with the red seal, it is now worth $4,500. $2 bills with a red seal can sell for $300 to $2,500, while bills with a brown or blue seal can sell for hundreds.

See also:The first generation iPhone sold for $190K at an auction

about the $2 bill

The $2 bill has a negative reputation due to its association with superstitions and illegal activities such as voter bribery. The US Treasury attempted to popularize this bill in the early 20th century, but it proved unsuccessful. As a result, the government stopped issuing new coins for some time.

The bill was reintroduced in 1976 as the United States approached its bicentennial, and it remains in effect today.

The front of the current version features the face of Thomas Jefferson, the primary author of the Declaration of Independence. Behind is a picture of the signature on that document.

The Federal Reserve reported that in 2022, the amount of $2 bills in circulation was 1.5 billion, a small portion of the total $54.1 billion of currency in circulation that year.

Is the $2 bill rare?

According to the US Currency Education Program, there were 1.2 billion $2 bills in circulation in 2017, worth $2.4 billion. Making them uncommon but not rare.

You can find a complete list of values ​​for collectible $2 bills by clicking on the link provided.

Source: www.usatoday.com