What is the role of Generative AI for supply chain execution and ecosystem integration?

Given the hype, I’ve started to see AI tools like ChatGPT as just another smart person in the room. When I started working on this article, I asked the question in the title. Here is ChatGPT’s answer:

“Generative AI can play a vital role in supply chain execution and ecosystem integration. It can help optimize processes by generating demand forecasts, production schedules, and inventory management strategies. Additionally, generative AI can help design efficient logistics routes. can help in improving warehouse layout.” and enhancing demand-supply matching. Furthermore, it can aid in risk assessment and mitigation, allowing better decision making in uncertain situations. Overall, Generator AI can streamline operations, enhance collaboration, and foster innovation within the supply chain ecosystem.”

This is all true, and although I like this answer, it still sounds hollow – as if it’s coming from a machine. Factual yet incomplete. Informative yet lacking humanity.

Then I asked the same question to another smart person in the room, my Chief Technology Officer, who has an amazing way of simplifying complex topics. Here is the response:

“Generative AI is the thing that will make everything we do faster.”

For business leaders trying to learn about AI, this explanation probably makes more sense because it provides context for “why it matters.” If the economics of business competition is about dollar velocity, then AI is about getting things done faster so that velocity can increase even more.

In business, faster is better. As they say, the race goes to the top speed. In other words:

• By helping customers To do this more quickly, they remain loyal through repeat business.

• By empowering employees to work harder, you grow your company faster.

• By moving faster than your competitors, you win more deals and take away their market share.

Let’s examine the potential impact of generative AI on supply chain execution through its promises to each of these three audiences.

First, to help customers get things done faster. For us, an integration software maker, this means continually renewing our platform to help customers leverage our technology to improve their supply chain execution:

• Quick development and onboarding. Adding a natural language programming/large language model (NLP/LLM) query interface to our existing knowledge center.

• Quick troubleshooting. The solution was to collate disparate error signals into a single root cause, which led to continually engineering better problem-solving capabilities.

• Quick integration and onboarding. Producing integration design specs (IDS) and actual integration templates to quickly onboard partners and applications.

What about using AI to improve employee productivity and help supply chain-driven businesses “do more faster”? Each company will have its own approach, but from a software development firm’s perspective, here are some of the ways we are empowering our employees through AI:

• Marketing (content development). We’re experimenting with Jasper.AI for faster content creation.

• Training (curriculum development). We are experimenting with ChatGPT and NOLEJ for rapid courseware creation.

• Engineering (code development). We’re experimenting with ChatGPT for code generation in research as well as evaluating GitHub Copilot and AWS CodeWhisperer for everyday use.

There is a possibility of improvement in employee productivity. Bloomberg cited a March 2023 analysis from Goldman Sachs and said that “Generative AI could boost U.S. labor productivity by about 1.5 percentage points per year over a decade.” Additionally, a study conducted in April 2023 by Stanford University found that generative AI increased productivity by 14% – with a significant impact on less experienced workers.

Our overall strategy is simple: use generative AI to enable our customers and their ecosystem partners – as well as all relevant workers in the mix – to do more and do it faster. This brings us to the idea of ​​competition.

Where we expect our AI strategy to pay dividends (for us and for our customers) is in the real world of business outcomes. Our role is to help our customers do more than their competitors and do it faster by improving their supply chain execution strategies through ecosystem integration.

Where generative AI comes in is with a never-ending byproduct of an ecosystem integration platform—data. More specifically, B2B transaction data flowing in real-time that business decision makers can use to empower their business, people, customers, and partners. do it faster, AI both generates and consumes this data, but only humans can understand the truth.

The big question I ask customers when they ask how generic AI comes into our platform is not in the title of this article. It is this: What do you want to do?

Clear brand differentiation? Faster revenue velocity? High profitability? More thoughtful leadership? More exceptional customer experiences? Constantly improving your technologies? Better service skills? Truly innovative?

Answering these questions requires the ability to look toward the future. While traditional and generative AI can offer useful ideas, its answers will always be based on the data already in the tank. Yet the real world—especially the competitive world of the supply chain—is a dynamic, uncertain, and disruptive place.

The use of generative AI and rich transaction data can help streamline operations, enhance collaboration, and drive innovation within the supply chain ecosystem so you can stand out against your competition. However, it will never deliver the final blow.

Winning in business requires real-world relationships, and that requires human creativity, engagement, and innovation. Thankfully, it’s up to us.

