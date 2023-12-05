What is the new migration policy of the government and how are the rules changing?

James Cleverley is under pressure to bring immigration down from record levels by 2022 (Ui Mok/PA Wire)

The government is changing the rules on who is allowed to come to Britain to live and work after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said immigration levels are “too high”.

The data shows net migration levels set to reach a record 745,000 in 2022 and ministers are under pressure to reduce it.

But what is changing? Here’s what we know.

Which rules are changing?

From 2020, a modified points-based system is coming into effect for people wishing to work in the UK. This was implemented by Labor in 2008 when it was extended to immigrants from non-EU countries and the policy was updated to include all those wishing to join the Conservatives after Britain left the EU.

As well as the points system, people wishing to come now have to offer a higher paying job than before to obtain a work visa.

What will people need to earn under the new rules and when will they be implemented?

From spring 2024, people will need to earn a minimum of £38,700. Earlier it was £26,200. However there is no single rule that applies to all approaches. In health and social care, the previous points-based system will apply. However, foreign care workers will not be able to bring dependents.

Will family visas be abolished?

No, these will remain but will be difficult to obtain. The minimum salary required to qualify for a family visa is currently £18,600, but this will be increased to £38,700 from spring 2024.

How does the point system currently work?

People wishing to come need to score 70 points on the testing scale to qualify for a skilled worker visa.

The first 50 points should come from the job offer and speaking English.

They will then need to score an additional 20 points from a variety of factors, including having an acceptable salary amount, working in a shortage professional role or having a relevant PhD.

The standard fee for a skilled visa usually ranges between £719 and £1,500 and applicants also have to pay a £624 healthcare surcharge for each year of their stay.

In which areas is there deficiency?

The government has a list of shortage occupations that allows people who specialize in those occupations to come in more easily because the salary range is lower.

Jobs on the list include:

Employers were previously allowed to pay 80% of the going rate for these jobs filled by foreign workers, but this rule is being phased out in the spring.

