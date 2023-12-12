What is the net worth of Mark Ecko, fashion entrepreneur and founder of Ecko Unlimited?

Name mark ekko net worth $100 million Salary N/A Annual Income N/A sources of income business ventures date of birth 29 August 1972 age 51 years gender Male nationality United States of america profession Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur, Artist

According to Celebrity Net Worth, fashion designer and entrepreneur Marc Ecko has an estimated net worth of $100 million. Eko is the founder of urban fashion company Eko Unlimited. The company was once the largest streetwear brand on the market. Ekko is also the founder of Complex Magazine, which later became the Complex Media Network, which has 110+ websites under its umbrella.

Fashion designer Marc Ecko attends the 2009 Stir, Splatter & Roll Benefit. Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Aiko was a graffiti artist who enrolled in a pharmacy school as a safety net. However, he left school to start his own business and received $5,000 in cash as an initial investment. With this he founded his own fashion company, Eko Unlimited, in 1993. The company started as just a T-shirt business. It quickly became popular for its hip-hop, skateboarding and graffiti-inspired designs. Aiko soon had celebrity clients including filmmaker Spike Lee and rapper Chuck D, which brought more attention to the brand. The brand was also featured on the television show “Good Morning America”.

Eko Unlimited’s popularity grew in the 1990s and it became a favorite brand of hip hop enthusiasts and skateboarders. The company expanded beyond T-shirts to include jackets, hoodies, sneakers and jeans, as well as streetwear and accessories. The company then went mainstream in the early 2000s by acquiring companies such as Avirex and Zoo York. Eko Unlimited recorded global revenues of over $1 billion in 2009 and stands as the largest streetwear brand. That same year, Iconix Brand Group acquired 51% of Eko Unlimited and then purchased the remaining 49% in 2013.

Eko founded the bi-monthly print magazine Complex in 2002. The magazine focused on young men and the latest in hip hop, fashion and pop culture. The magazine began making profits by 2006, allowing it to expand its operations. In 2007, the magazine launched a media network complex consisting of multiple websites, social and YouTube channels.

Soon, Complex Media Networks had 110+ websites generating over 700 million page views and 70 million unique visitors per month.

In 2016, Complex Media Networks became a joint venture subsidiary of Verizon and Hearst. The print magazine edition of Complex soon ceased publication and in 2021, the company was fully acquired by BuzzFeed.

We’re excited to announce Complexland™, a week-long virtual universe featuring customizable avatars, special drops, musical performances, conversations, screenings and more – all on mobile from December 7-11, 2020. And it will be through desktop. #complexland – Complex Networks (@ComplexNetworks) 25 August 2020

Ecco also serves as an emeritus board member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Big Picture Learning, and Tikvah Children’s Home. He also worked as a creative director on the 2006 video game “Marc Echoes Getting Up: Contents Under Pressure”.

Acho and his wife Alison Rojas bought a huge mansion in Bernardsville, New Jersey for $7.4 million. The 20,000-square-foot historic mansion, built in 1886, sits on 32 acres of land. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the couple did a major renovation of the home and spent over $20 million on the renovation. According to Forbes, in June 2023, Eko listed the property for sale for $13.7 million.

Aiko married Alison Rojas in 2000 and the couple has been together ever since. The couple have three children.

Marc Ecko hosts “All In for Tikvah” casino night with wife Alison Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman

How old is Marc Ecko?

Marc Ecko is 51 years old.

Did Marc Ecko change his name?

Marc Ekko’s birth name was Marc Louis Milekofsky, but he legally changed it to Marc Ekko in 1996. “Echo” was his surname and since he wanted to create a brand with that name, he opted for the alternative spelling as Echo was already taken.

Is Marc Ecko still active in the fashion industry?

Aiko is not majorly involved in the day-to-day operations of her fashion empire, but she remains involved with the industry and various creative endeavors.

What is Marc Ecko’s net worth?

Marc Ecko has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Source: marketrealist.com