The ECB says issuing a digital currency would help it keep pace with technology – but some MEPs are unconvinced, if not outright hostile

Advertisement

The European Central Bank is currently considering whether to issue the euro in digital form alongside the more familiar banknotes and coins – and, if you’ve wondered what that means, you’re not alone. .

A hearing in the European Parliament on Tuesday (27 November) also left many EU MPs scratching their heads, with some calling for the plans to be rejected outright.

The EU is not the only jurisdiction that is considering issuing a central bank digital currency to co-exist with traditional banknotes and coins – China, the UK and Sweden are also doing the same.

But EU lawmakers are now pushing for legislation that would set rules in areas like privacy, without which the digital euro cannot get off the ground.

Most Europeans are familiar with using digital payments – whether it’s using a credit card to make an online purchase, or transferring money to a friend using a banking app.

Technically, that’s not the real thing, MPs on the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee were told today – because all those payments are made through private bank accounts.

banking crisis

“Bank deposits are not money, they are promises to deliver money,” Spain’s former finance minister and central bank governor Miguel Fernández Ordónez told the committee. He argued that currency should be issued by the state.

The digital euro would “eliminate the problem of banking crises”, which “would not happen with a safe asset, the digital euro”, Fernández Ordóñez said – meaning that the bulk of banking regulations, and the risk of taxpayer bailouts, could be removed. Is. Very.

The ECB has spent years investigating a technology it says will help it keep pace with the digital age – but for some, the digital euro will be a troubling state intervention in a market economy Where banks and payment providers compete.

“A regulator-supervisor should not be a market participant,” said Professor Ignazio Angeloni of the European University Institute in Florence. “It would be as if the referee was also a player… The digital euro would break this rule.”

If very successful, the digital euro project could give people a risk-free place to keep their money, policymakers worry – undermining the commercial deposits that enable banks to lend to the economy.

The ECB has attempted to address those concerns by limiting how many digital euros a person can own and saying that intermediaries such as banks will still play a role in onboarding customers or offering digital wallets.

But some lawmakers believe these measures only add to confusion.

“Do you think it is at all appropriate for consumers to hold digital euros,” asked Socialist Party lawmaker Joachim Schuster, “if they would have to set up multiple accounts to avoid violating holding limits.” “What does this mean for the consumer… do you think it will actually be used?”

“Fundamentally flawed”

Others say the idea should be scrapped altogether, because – in the words of lawmaker Michael Hoogeveen – it is “fundamentally flawed.”

“This is a compromise that no one likes,” Hoogeven, a Dutch member of the right-wing European conservative and reformist group, told the committee. “We can reject it.”

Yet Stefan Berger – the centre-right German lawmaker charged with drafting parliament’s position on the law – remains undeterred.

Berger told Euronews after the hearing, “I want to create a situation where the European Parliament makes it clear that we want a digital euro” – although he acknowledged that the key arguments expressed by his colleagues “need to be discussed”. Is.”

Advertisement

Berger would not be ready on an exact timeline, but said he could produce a report early next year after dealing with higher priority legislation to protect the role of cash.

“We need a little time” to consider a digital euro, Berger said. “A fundamental question requires time.”

Source