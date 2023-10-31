What is the long range mortgage interest rate forecast?

Mortgage rates could become significantly more consumer friendly by 2025. getty images

It’s no secret that mortgage rates are very high right now. As of October 30, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is 8.05%; The 15-year fixed rate mortgage has a rate of 7.19%. Although this is not the all-time high, it is the highest since 2000.

If you’re reading this and thinking about waiting until 2024 to look for a mortgage, unfortunately it looks like there won’t be much relief next year. Ultimately, however, there will be changes in the mortgage environment. Although it’s impossible to predict what will actually happen, there are ways to predict what mortgage rates will look like going forward.

Want to buy a house? Start shopping for a mortgage today.

What is the long-term forecast for mortgage rates?

Predicting the future of mortgage rates is a difficult task. There are myriad factors that determine the mortgage rate environment, including federal interest rates set by the Federal Reserve, the state of the economy, and the health of the bond market.

Right now, mortgage rates are high for a number of reasons, including the fact that the Federal Reserve has raised federal lending rates nearly a dozen times through 2022. This is because inflation has been very high, reaching more than 9% year-on-year. One digit in 2022.

Theoretically, raising interest rates cools lending, resulting in less money flowing into the economy, which should reduce inflation. This has worked to some extent – ​​inflation was below 4% for September, which is a notable improvement, but still off the Fed’s target of 2%. This could lead to another hike in the Fed meeting on October 31 and November 1.

“Mortgage rate forecasting is an incredibly complex and difficult task,” says Kelly Miskunas, head of capital markets at Betterment, an online mortgage company. However, looking two years ahead, Miskunas sees some relief for potential investors.

“In light of the information provided to us by the markets that determine expectations of future interest rates, the forward curve will most prominently inform our mortgage rate projections,” he said. “We expect mortgage rates to be closer to 6.5% in 2025 compared to the current rate of 8%.”

Other estimates are in line with that rate expectation. London-based firm Capital Economics firm said in a recent report that “although we still expect mortgage rates to fall, they are unlikely to fall below 6.0% before the end of 2025, making home purchases “Any improvement in demand and sales volumes will be dampened.”

Miskunas declined to predict where mortgage rates might be five or 10 years from now, saying there were simply “too many external factors” to do so accurately.

Start your mortgage search online today.

Why are mortgage rates hard to predict?

In addition to the factors listed above, there are also external factors that no one can predict that may drastically change the mortgage rate environment five or ten years from now.

Geopolitical tensions loom in the background. These have the potential to have a major impact on the US economy now and in the future, which could lead to massive changes in the mortgage rate environment.

“The flight to quality induced by international conflicts could drive interest rates significantly lower, resulting in a decline in mortgage rates,” Miskunas said. “Conversely, continued domestic economic growth and inflation could result in the Federal Reserve maintaining restrictive monetary policy for longer than the market currently expects, resulting in mortgage rates remaining at elevated levels.”

Bottom-line

It is impossible to know what effect mortgage rates will have in the future. However, there is reason to believe that by the year 2025, there will be at least some relief for potential homeowners. Plus, things are just too vague, so it may not make sense to wait too long in hopes of a big break.

Moneywatch: managing your money

More Ben Geer

Ben Geyer is a personal finance writer based in Brooklyn, New York.

Source: www.cbsnews.com