What Is The Ideal Time To Workout For Quick Belly Fat Loss? Doctor Explains

Best Time To Exercise For Weight Loss: Losing those extra kilos is almost on everybody’s wishlist. From trying various diets to practising extensive exercises, we try our best to lose weight as quickly as possible. But when it comes to weight loss, sometimes even after trying everything right, we may not get the desired results. This can be due to common weight loss mistakes that we do unintentionally, one of which is practising exercises at the wrong time.

In a conversation with Dr Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, Jagran English explored the ideal time for working out and attaining desired weight loss goals.

Watch the video below about fat-burning crossfit workout:

Ideal Time For Workout

According to Dr Tayal, regular physical activity can prevent heart disease, obesity, type-2 diabetes, and cancer and also reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Any form of exercise is better than no exercise. Exercises can be done any time of the day but the morning between 6-8 AM is definitely the best time for exercising because that is the time when cortisol hormone is at its peak level in our body.

Dr Tayal further stated that cortisol is also known as the stress hormone and it affects every organ of the body. It increases glucose levels in the body by acting on the liver muscles and fat. Cortisol helps break down fat for the production of energy and also increases the release of glucagon hormone which again promotes the breakdown of fat. It also activates the sympathetic nervous system which increases heart rate and respiratory rate which is required during exercise. This overall results in an increase in the metabolic rate which promotes weight loss.

Morning is the best time to workout for quick weight loss (Image Credits: Canva)

Best Morning Exercises

Jumping Jacks

Also known as star jump, a jumping jack is a physical jumping exercise that involves jumping to a certain position with legs spread wide. This exercise is incredible for a full-body workout as it involves arms, legs and core.

Burpees

Burpees are a type of callisthenics workout consisting of two parts, pushups and squats. They are rigorous exercises that provide a full-body workout and build muscles. Building muscle strength and endurance is the main aim of this exercise.

High Knees

It is an effective weight-bearing exercise that activates the quadriceps, glutes, hip flexors and calves. Practising high knees promotes muscle endurance, coordination, balance and flexibility.

Wall Sits

Another effective exercise that you can include in your morning workout is wall sits. They help to strengthen the quadriceps, calves, glutes, and core isometrically. Wall sits improve the cardiovascular system and help you lose those excess pounds by contracting your muscles for extended periods of time.